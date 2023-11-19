World Cup 2026 qualifying: Egypt wins but Nigeria draws again

Egypt midfielder Trezeguet (right) makes it three goals in 2026 World Cup qualifying after adding his strike against Djibouti

Egypt maintained their excellent start in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but Nigeria once again dropped points.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet scored in both halves to give Egypt a 2-0 win over nine-man Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, Nigeria drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe after Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho equalized for the visitors in the second half.

Elsewhere, Algeria and Gabon extended their 100% records, while Sudan recorded a shock win over DR Congo.

Africa is guaranteed nine qualifiers for the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States, with all group winners guaranteed a place in the tournament.

Mixed fortunes for big names

egypt There was a 6–0 home win over Djibouti in their Group A opener, in which Mohamed Salah scored four times, and the Liverpool forward had a hand in both of the Pharaohs’ goals. Sierra Leone.

Mustafa Mohamed flicked on a ball from Salah and in the 18th minute Trezeguet was on hand inside the area to chest down and slot home.

Sule Kaikai almost equalized when he fired the ball outside the post, but Sierra Leone’s task was made more difficult when Derby County midfielder Tyrese Forna was shown a straight red card seven minutes before half-time for a high boot on Hamdi Fathi .

Trezeguet, who now plays for Trabzonspor in Turkey, made it 2-0 just after the hour mark in Monrovia, Liberia when he latched onto a through ball from Salah and his effort deflected off a defender before going over the goalkeeper. Deflected.

And Lyon Stars finished with nine men after defender Abdul Kabiya was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Omar Marmoush in injury time.

Nigeria They were held to a draw by minnows Lesotho in their first game in Group C on Thursday and once again failed to find inspiration in attack against them. Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles were stunned in Butare, Rwanda in the 26th minute when Walter Musona sent a superb 35-yard free-kick into the top right corner past Francis Uzoho.

But the West Africans were almost gifted an equalizer when Zimbabwe goalkeeper Bernard Donovan was penalized for taking a back pass, but Southampton’s Joe Aribo cleared his effort off the line from the resulting indirect free-kick.

Nigeria equalized midway through the second half when Iheanacho clipped Moses Simon’s cut-back, but Zimbabwe had the better chance to win it as Kishore Hedebe hooked in, Divine Lunga headed wide and Tanaka Shandirwa headed wide of the target. blew off.

The pressure on boss Jose Peseiro could increase with Nigeria having just two points after two games, one point behind Group C leaders South Africa, who travel to Rwanda on Tuesday.

Algeria and Gabon registered second victory

Feyenoord midfielder Ramiz Zerouki highlights Algeria’s win over Mozambique in Group G

Algeria Defeat an enterprising and attacking mozambique The team led 2–0 in Maputo, with second-half goals from Fares Chaibi and Ramiz Zerouki defeating the hosts, who had performed better before the break.

Stanley Ratifo and Mexer both had good chances before Algeria forward Amine Ghauri fired a right-footed straightaway curling effort on the stroke of half-time.

Chaibi calmly drilled in the opener after Mohamed Amoura hit the woodwork in the 69th minute, and a clinical finish from Ramiz Zerouqi’s goal with 10 minutes remaining took the North Africans three points clear at the top of Group G.

gabon Made it two wins from two with a 2-1 win against Group F burundi In neutral Dar es Salaam.

Jim Allevin put the Panthers ahead by guiding in a cut-back in the 35th minute, before Dennis Bounga headed an effort past goalkeeper Jonathan into an empty net from 45 yards to make it 2–0 with seven minutes remaining. Nahimna fell beside him.

Abedi Bigirimana volleyed to pull one back with three minutes remaining but Gabon held on to top Group F.

Meanwhile an own goal meant Sudan They pulled off an upset as they extended their unbeaten start in Group B DR Congo 1-0 in Benghazi, Libya.

The only goal came with 11 minutes remaining when Leopards goalkeeper Lionel Mapasi missed his clearing punch from a corner and the ball went into the net past midfielder Charles Pickel.

The African qualifiers continue on Monday, featuring 12 teams including Ivory Coast and Mali.

