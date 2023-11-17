November 17, 2023
World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Ghana survive scare, Zambia and Guinea win


Iñaki Williams scores his first international goal to give Ghana previous win over Madagascar in Kumasi

Inky Williams scored in injury time to give Ghana a 1-0 win over Madagascar in their opening qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars looked like they would be frustrated in Kumasi, with Melvin Adrien inspired in the Malagasy goal, until Athletic Bilbao powerfully headed home a cross from Gideon Mensah in the 96th minute.

Adrien, who plays in the fourth tier in France, made saves in the second half to deny Williams, Majid Ashimeru and West Ham midfielder Mohamed Kudus.

And the Islanders, 48 ​​places below the Black Stars in the world rankings, could have won it late on as El Hadri Rahreiniana fired a shot and captain Naziwa Rakotohrimalala’s header came back straight from the right.

Ghana, managed by Chris Hughton, plays in the 2022 finals in Qatar, but are seeded second behind Mali in Group I.

Meanwhile, Leicester City striker Patson Daka scored twice as Zambia beat Congo 4-2 in their opening Group E encounter in Ndola, with former Rangers forward Fashion Sakala also on the scoresheet for Chipolopolo.

Comoros, Guinea, Libya and Malawi also won, while Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mali and Tunisia are among the teams set to take part in five more qualifying fixtures on Friday.

Africa is guaranteed nine qualifiers for the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States, with all group winners guaranteed a place in the tournament.

Sedouba Cisse netted guinea Gave Silly National a 2-1 home win in the fifth minute of injury time. uganda,

The Group G victory in Barkan, Morocco took the West Africans level on three points with Algeria and Mozambique.

Libya Started their Group D campaign with a 1-0 win eswatiniThe games were staged in Nelspruit, South Africa, and comoros Beat Central African Republic 4-2 in Moroni in Group I.

In Group H, malawi Started with a 1-0 win against liberia,

Eswatini and Guinea are among 17 African countries forced to play their home qualifiers on neutral grounds either due to a lack of international stadiums or due to security reasons.

