Qatar’s remarkable World Cup 2022 highlights the Middle East’s football legacy, closing the long-standing sporting gap between Europe and Asia.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was a remarkable tournament that cemented a long-lasting legacy for the country. Held in the heart of the Middle East, the world saw 32 nations compete for glory in a sporting spectacle that many have dubbed the best World Cup ever.

The tournament began with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium, setting the stage for a competition that will live long in the memories of football fans around the world. However, for hosts Qatar, Ecuador’s Ener Valencia’s double spoiled the party in the opening match.

The remaining group stages saw football drama of epic proportions. Saudi Arabia’s victory over eventual champions Argentina was an exceptionally shocking result. Morocco basked in glory as they topped Group F and made history as the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

However, the World Cup climax saw Lionel Messi’s talents on full display. His goal against France in the final helped give Argentina their first World Cup since 1986 and cemented his legacy as the greatest player of all time.

The tournament’s extraordinary impact extended beyond just the pitch. In another first, Qatar hosted a practical one-city World Cup. Middle East football expert Ben Jacobs told Football Now that the compact and accessible nature of the venues allowed for a vibrant feeling that demonstrated the region’s love for football.

Jacobs commented on the logistical aspect of the tournament, saying, “It was effectively the Doha World Cup. You could get to almost every stadium within 30 or 35 minutes from the center of Doha.” “And there was the possibility of seeing more than one game in a day. There were strong stadiums, well-attended games, a real euphoric atmosphere.”

Hosting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had a significant impact on the region’s football infrastructure and created a lasting sporting legacy.

According to AFC Asian Cup CEO Jassim Abdulaziz Al Jassim, the World Cup’s success came from confronting early concerns about the Middle East. For Jassim, doubt and skepticism only fueled the community’s determination to showcase Qatar’s capabilities.

“We had a point we wanted to prove to the country. We did a great job.” Jassim said proudly.

Looking back, the hard work really started for Qatar after being announced as the 2022 World Cup host. Large-scale infrastructure investment enabled the country to host more tournaments. This paved the way for the Middle East to become more widely involved in international sports.

Qatar assembled a strong team of organizers who adhered to the country’s highest standards, according to Al Jassim. The World Cup success opened the door to international recognition in the region.

Seven World Cup stadiums, which were once the battlegrounds of the world’s best teams, are set to host the AFC Asian Cup games.

“This is the best thing that can come just a year after the World Cup, where we can show the legacy of the World Cup and then build on that for the future.”

Standing firmly on the shoulders of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar is opening its doors again to another international football tournament. From January 12 to February 10, 2024, the country is expecting football fans from all over the world to cheer on their favorite teams as the AFC Asian Cup begins.

According to Jassim Al Jassim, the long-standing sporting gap between Europe and Asia is finally closing, especially since another World Cup will be held in the region in 2034.

“I think ten years ago or 15 years ago, if you had asked somebody, [do] You think Qatar, Morocco or Saudi Arabia will host the World Cup, I don’t think so… People [were] To hope or believe that it will happen. Al Jassim concluded, “We opened that door for people to dream, to find ways to make sure that sometimes unexpected things can be very, very positive and very good.”

All eyes were on Qatar in 2022, with memorable games on the pitch, culminating in that spectacular final between Argentina and France. Undoubtedly, 2024 will be an excellent year for sports in the region.

