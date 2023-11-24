The British Business Bank is today (23 November) launching its new £130 million investment fund for Wales, opening the door to additional funding to help small businesses prosper and thrive.

The fund will promote sustainable economic growth by supporting new and growing businesses across Wales through investment strategies that best meet the needs of these firms. It includes a range of finance options to help small and medium-sized businesses start, scale or stay afloat, with loans ranging from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investments of up to £5 million.

The Bank’s Investment Fund for Wales will be the first UK Government-backed investment fund for small businesses in Wales, helping to increase the supply and diversity of early stage finance by providing choice to firms that cannot otherwise access investment . The funding is designed to help businesses with activities including expansion, product or service innovation, new processes, skills development and capital equipment.

Three fund managers have been appointed to manage the fund. BCRS will manage the smaller loan portion of the business loan fund (from £25,000 to £100,000), FW Capital will be responsible for larger loans (from £100,000 to £2 million) and Foresight will manage the equity deals (up to £5 million).

Lewis Taylor, chief executive of the British Business Bank, said: “Wales is a country of innovative small businesses. These start-up, scale-up and established businesses often require seed or additional finance to launch, maintain momentum or develop to their full potential.

“This fund, designed specifically for Welsh businesses, aims to address the challenges of access to finance and provide opportunities for business talent in Wales to grow, develop and thrive.

“Over the past nine years we have supported thousands of Welsh businesses across urban and rural Wales and with the launch of the Investment Fund for Wales we will be able to go even deeper, supporting hundreds more as they continue to We will continue to contribute to the lasting success of the wider Welsh economy.”

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: “I am delighted to see the UK Government supporting this £130m investment fund for Wales. We are a nation of entrepreneurs and this fund will provide start-ups with the finance they need to turn their great ideas into businesses. The fund will also support small businesses that need support to expand and grow.

“This new source of funding will help the UK Government to deliver on our priority of creating jobs and driving prosperity in Wales.”

The Investment Fund for Wales is the fourth in a series of six new national and regional investment funds being launched by the British Business Bank and follows the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland earlier this month, the Investment Fund for Scotland in October and the South West in July. investment fund. A total of £1.6 billion has been contributed to the new fund to promote sustainable economic growth and remove barriers to access to finance.

Welsh businesses already benefiting from British Business Bank support include Feral Pig Wines, a wine shop selling locally produced Welsh wines in the grounds of Llys Meddig, the acclaimed boutique hotel in Newport, Pembrokeshire.

The business received a £10,000 start up loan from the British Business Bank in February 2023.

Owner Dave Cushley, a trained hostess and former restaurant manager at Lily Meddig, said: “Without the British Business Bank I would not have been able to secure the funding. It would not have been possible for me to start my own business and open a shop.

“The Bank was useful not only in terms of money – the Bank’s guidance support was invaluable. My mentors offered security and gave me a level of experience financially that I wouldn’t have wanted with anyone else. I would have been terrified.”

Following today’s launch, the British Business Bank will hold a series of information roadshows aimed at people working in the small business finance ecosystem, including enterprise agencies, advisers, accountants and others. The first of these will be held in Llandudno on 20 February 2024 and additional sessions will be held in Aberystwyth, Swansea and Newport later that week. An online version of the session will also take place on 7 December 2023 at 11.00 am.

To find out more and apply for funding, visit www.investmentfundwales.co.uk

