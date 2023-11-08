World Blockchain Summit: Commonwealth's mission attracts major investments

[PRESS RELEASE – Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 8th, 2023]

The second day of the 26th Global World Blockchain Summit in Dubai saw a game-changing announcement as Cypher Capital and Master Ventures revealed their strategic investment in the commonwealth.

The World Blockchain Summit to be held at the Address Dubai Marina on 1st and 2nd November 2023 brings together top innovators, experts and blockchain icons under one roof to deliberate on critical issues and solutions shaping the future of the blockchain industry. Engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of the blockchain industry, the event served as an ideal platform for Cypher Capital and Master Ventures to talk about their vision to advance the industry and make it more accessible to a broader audience. Works in.

Common Wealth, an innovative and community-driven platform, is rapidly generating interest with its mission to democratize early-stage investing. By fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment, the platform empowers investors from diverse backgrounds by opening the doors to early-stage investment opportunities and removing barriers that have limited their access to these opportunities in the past.

With its commitment to facilitating knowledge-sharing and exploring collaborative engagement, the World Blockchain Summit provided the perfect environment for this unprecedented investment announcement, highlighting the important role the Summit plays in driving transformative industry initiatives and strategic collaborations. Underlines.

This historic announcement is more than just news; It represents a collective commitment to a decentralized and inclusive blockchain-powered future. The announcement generated excitement among summit attendees, emphasizing the impact of the partnership in launching new blockchain innovations that will drive their adoption in critical sectors of the global economy.

About the World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

The World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event of Trescon that supports the development of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem on a global scale.

WBS is the world’s longest running Blockchain, Crypto and Web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted over 20 editions in 11 countries as we strive to build the best networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government officials and others.

