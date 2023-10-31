A derrick pumps oil in Kuwait. (Photo by Joe Radel/Getty Images) getty images

Global markets were cheered on Tuesday (October 31, 2023) by news that the World Bank has estimated that crude oil prices could reach $150 a barrel or more if tensions in the Middle East escalate further.

Even more so, as the war in Ukraine is already impacting both energy and broader soft commodity markets. The warning from the World Bank comes as global crude oil benchmarks are struggling to even break the $90 mark. At 10:45 a.m. EDT, Brent was trading up 62 cents, or 0.72%, at $86.97 a barrel, while WTI was up 69 cents, or 0.84%, at $83.00 a barrel.

However, the bank believes that the current levels could change quite rapidly. In a worst-case scenario, oil prices could rise to $140 and $157 per barrel. I am highly skeptical of this projection, as its central premise is an escalation of hostilities resulting in an embargo on oil exports by Arab producing countries to the US and other Western countries supporting Israel.

It is much like the Yom Kippur War in 1973. But that is unlikely to happen because 2023 is not 1973. First, the global, and indeed the US, market is less dependent on Middle East oil than it was 50 years ago. Today, the US is a leading global hydrocarbon producer (and not just a leading consumer), while viable non-Middle Eastern producers such as Canada, Brazil, Guyana and Norway also play major supply-side roles in the global crude market.

Second, the Arab world is less unified in its economic response to the crisis than it was five decades ago, even though political condemnation of Israel’s response to the terrorist attack by Hamas may appear united.

Additionally, the Arab oil embargo may also prove counterproductive at a time of low consumer confidence and high interest rates. Global oil demand remains soft with question marks over the economic performance of China (the world’s largest oil importer) and Germany (Europe’s largest economy).

This has resulted in the largest possible divergence in demand forecasts by OPEC, the oil producers’ group, and the IEA, a consumer think-tank. The latter has cut its 2024 demand growth forecast to 880,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a previous forecast of 1 million bpd, while the former has maintained it at 2.25 million bpd.

Earlier in October, I offered four scenarios in which oil market risk premiums could rise, the most likely of which is an attack on Iran – seen as a supporter of Hamas – by Israel which it condemns.

However, the loss of Iranian production – which is already subject to international sanctions – may not push the oil price above $150. In fact, the only scenario in which I see prices rising around this level would be the highly unlikely direct involvement of the US in any regional hostilities.

Let’s face it – even the World Bank admits that the global economy is in a far better position to deal with supply shocks than previous conflicts in the Middle East, thanks to viable alternatives.

A possible minor disruption – which could hypothetically be caused by an Israeli attack on Iran – would result in a supply disruption of only 500,000 2 million bpd, a level that the global market could absorb within reason, even That the World Bank also agrees with this. It provides a price range of $93 to $102 for such a situation – which the oil market is already facing.

Of course, if the crisis in the Middle East does not escalate, the bank also estimates that the oil price will fall to $81 per barrel. It is by no means alone in predicting the opposite outcome, which appears more likely than a rise to $150.