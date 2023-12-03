(Bloomberg) —

The World Bank is working with a club of 15 finance bosses to reduce the risks of investing in climate projects in emerging economies and attract private capital to cut emissions.

World Bank President Ajay Banga said the private sector investment lab is focused on “exploring a model of origination-to-distribution” that would allow deep-pocketed investors to commit large sums to climate deals.

“The creation of a safe asset class in these types of investments, where big pension funds, big players like BlackRock, will find a very attractive place to put billions of dollars,” he said at the Bloomberg Business Forum at COP28, “is a key goal.” ,

PSIL, launched in June under the auspices of the World Bank, also includes BlackRock Inc. chief Larry Fink, AXA SA Chief Executive Officer Thomas Buberl and HSBC Plc chief Noel Quinn.

The group focuses on specific approaches that the World Bank can implement after years of struggling to raise the large amounts of money needed to help developing countries adapt to climate change and the transition to clean energy. The World Bank has also stepped up action on other fronts, including potentially allowing some vulnerable countries to pause debt payments and hosting a fund to address climate damage.

PSIL co-chairman Sriti Vadera said the group is working on financial guarantees as they are “the most efficient and most well-known and used form of credit support.” Vadera, chairman of Prudential Plc, said PSIL has focused on first-loss and whole-portfolio guarantees.

The World Bank aims to “create a more simplified set of guarantee products that can be used in different markets,” he said.

Mark Carney, the UN special envoy for climate action and finance and PSIL’s other co-chair, pointed to the constraints banks face under rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis. They could hinder scaling up climate finance in some risky parts of the world. That is why PSIL is also considering the capital treatment of guarantees by regulators and supervisors, he said.

Carney, Joe Bloomberg Inc. Said that success will be measured by how much additional private finance can be raised. “We need to build up as much financial firepower as possible,” he said.

Banga said there is a need to develop efficient ways for public and private players to work together to increase financing because “the reality is that multilateral development banks around the world do not have that kind of money,” and Neither have governments or philanthropists.

Nevertheless, for investors and financiers, returns remain the main consideration.

“Trillions of dollars will not come in unless there is a reasonable return for the risk because this is ultimately money that has a fiduciary duty to the investors whose money they invest,” Macquarie Chief Executive Shemara Wickramanayake said in a separate panel at Bloomberg Business. We do.” stage.

