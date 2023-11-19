Helsinki-based startup Resistomap has raised €2 million to develop a biosecurity intelligence platform – a new tool for monitoring antibiotic resistance.

The days when catching a cold could mean the risk of death are over – or so we thought.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has started its annual World AMR Awareness Week from November 18 with the theme “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together”.

Around the world, antimicrobial-resistant bacteria kill millions of people every year – about 35,000 of them in the European Union – at a huge cost to the global economy.

Helsinki-based startup Resistomap has joined the fight against antimicrobial resistance and has secured €2 million from investors to take it to the next level by building a biosecurity intelligence platform to find known and undiscovered pathogens.

“Our vision goes beyond AMR [antimicrobial resistance] To create a comprehensive biosecurity platform that addresses a diverse range of disease-causing pathogens, including both those already identified and those that remain undiscovered,” said Windy Muziasari, CEO of ResistoMap, in a press release. said in.

Reducing the global threat of antimicrobial resistance

AMR occurs when germs mutate or adapt in ways that enable them to withstand antimicrobial drugs.

The race is between scientists to develop new and stronger antibiotics and bacteria, which have become resistant due to the widespread use of antibiotics.

AMR is often referred to as the ‘silent epidemic’, and it contributed to an estimated 5 million deaths in 2019, a number that is projected to rise to 10 million by 2050.

Over the past four years, ResistoMap has been working on mapping antibiotic resistance around the world, gradually building a collection of more than 10,000 environmental samples from 45 countries, which can be used to monitor trends in potential outbreaks. Is being done for.

The fresh funding is going to finance their efforts to turn all of this into an intelligence platform that will include “early warning systems, in-depth genetic results, advanced predictive models on the spread of AMR, and personalized recommendations to reduce its spread.” for the company.

The funding round was led by European venture capital firm Anand Impact Ventures, with participation from US-based co-investor Gängels and further support from an R&D grant from Business Finland.

“Preventing the spread of antibiotic resistance is vital and innovative solutions are greatly needed to accomplish this,” said Tuomas Harju, senior advisor at Business Finland.

High-yield investment for any country

The World Bank has said in various reports that drug-resistant infections pose a major threat to the economy, comparing the potential damage to the most serious consequences of the 2008–2009 global financial crisis.

Their calculations showed that if nothing was done, AMR could wipe out 3.8% of the world’s annual GDP by 2050, with an annual shortfall of $3.4 trillion (€3.1 trillion) by 2030.

This would be enough to push more than 28 million people into extreme poverty, increase global health care costs by $1 trillion per year, and most significantly impact international trade and livestock production, causing a global decline of up to 7.5% annually. Will come.

The World Bank estimates that addressing AMR requires an annual investment of $9 billion in low- and middle-income countries, but said that putting resources into preventing it is one of the highest-yielding investments in countries. .

