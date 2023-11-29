Mobility exercises can help you build more muscle as well as prevent injury.

One instructor said, you can improve your mobility with basic exercises like squats and pull-ups.

Work through a full range of motion with slightly lower weights and gradually increase over time.

According to one personal trainer, if you’re not incorporating at least some mobility exercises into your workout, you’re missing out on benefits for both muscle and longevity.

good mobility Muscle growth can be improved and injury can be prevented, and it’s easy to do with exercises you’re probably already in your routine, said Ben Foster, founder and head coach of The Fitness Club. People’s Athletic Club ,

“This is one of the biggest single-stone opportunities you’ll have,” Foster told Business Insider. “If you’re already exercising, exercising with a full range of motion will not only give you better results in the gym in terms of muscle-building ability, but will actually improve your mobility more than traditional exercises like yoga.” will be.”

Mobility is also a major factor Staying strong and active as you age According to Foster, so you can keep doing the things you love for years to come.

“This is the most important thing. It’s hard to overstate,” he said. “If you want to exist with some independence in your later years, you have to practice the ranges of motion necessary to do so.”

Activities like squats, deadlifts, bench presses and pull-ups give you the opportunity to not only strengthen but stretch your muscles, if you do them correctly. As a result, you can get even more health-boosting benefits from working out without spending extra time in the gym with these strategies.

Incorporate strength training into your mobility workouts

When most people think of mobility, they think of static stretching exercises, or workouts involving yoga; While these have benefits, resistance training can be just as or even more effective. improve mobility According to Foster.

This is because static stretching primarily changes the way your brain responds to the stimulus of a stretch, making it feel easier. Research , opposite of this, resistance training Just like exercising with weights, it trains the muscles to generate force in different situations.

“I love yoga, I’m a big proponent of it, but the static stretching doesn’t stop the growth. It’s neurological, not physical,” he said. “When you’re loading weight onto a muscle, there’s a physiological change that occurs in the body that is a more permanent and permanent change.”

You shouldn’t completely forget yoga, which also has lots of benefits, Foster said. But focusing on active movements with resistance can help you become strong and flexible.

A full range of motion can help you make better gains in the gym. An example is to lower all the way to the bottom of a pull-up. SrdjanPav/Getty Images

Get the most out of each rep with full range of motion in your squat and bench press

You don’t need to add any complicated exercises For your daily routine. Some of the best exercises for mobility are ones you’re probably already familiar with, but you might not be doing them correctly, Foster said.

Basic exercises like squats, deadlifts and even bench presses involve mobility, but there’s a catch: To reap the benefits, you need to work through a full range of motion, as far as. Proceed as safely as possible. Maintaining control over exercise.

For example, display a squat to full range of motion This means lowering yourself to the point where your knees are at a 90-degree angle (parallel to the ground), and getting your butt as close to the floor as possible.

“In most movements, people are not able to get maximum range of motion,” Foster said. “I see people sitting parallel, right down, or not even parallel.”

If you’re stopping your squat too early, your muscles aren’t getting as much stretch and tension, which ultimately means less gains.

“We want that because that’s where we get the biggest response in the muscles,” Foster said. “Research shows that activity builds the most muscle when muscles are most stretched.”

Squats are the only exercise that can benefit from a full range of motion. Other examples include:

Bench Press: Bringing the weight all the way up to the chest before lifting it again.

Pull-ups: Lowering to a dead hang between each rep

Deadlifts: Lifting the weight up and then lowering the weight back to the ground with control rather than dropping the weight at the top.

Pay attention to the correct technique before increasing weight

According to Foster, one reason people shorten their range of motion is that it makes it easier to lift more weight, because you’re not working as hard for each rep.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean better strength or muscle gains, he said.

Conversely, involving a full range of motion, among others Muscle building techniques such as slowing down speed , can make an exercise more challenging. While it may seem counterintuitive to make things harder for yourself, the payoff is that you’ll be more likely to see greater gains, without having to spend more time in the gym.

“I want it to feel as heavy as I can by taking it slow and with control, pausing in the bottom position, throughout the stretch,” Foster said.

You don’t need to lift weights as heavy as possible. Instead, focus on correct form and gradual improvement over time. Fly View Productions/Getty Images

Work up gradually to better mobility over time

If you are new mobility training It’s a good idea to start with little or no weight as you work up to a larger range of motion, do fewer sets, and be aware of whether anything hurts throughout the workout, so that You can rest when needed.

Just as you build strength and muscle by gradually increasing the weight over time with progressive overload, you gradually increase your range of motion rather than trying to force your body into exercises like deep squats all at once. You can safely improve your mobility by increasing.

“Pain is never objective and if you experience pain in a large range of motion, move up a bit,” says Foster. “Most people will find that they can achieve less than they are achieving now, and in two to six weeks of doing this, they can progress themselves to achieving a little more over time. “

