Working on it: Is hybrid the future of work?

Before the pandemic, most office workers went to the office five days a week. During the pandemic, he mostly worked from home. So, when the pandemic subsides, you might have expected them to go back to the office five days a week.

That’s certainly what JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon hoped. In May 2021, he said, “We want people to get back to work. In my view, sometime – September, October – it will look similar to what it looked like before.”

As it turns out, employees were never in a rush to get back into the office full-time!

For their report “The Evolution of Working from Home,” Steven Davis (a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University) and his coauthors surveyed 30,000 Americans about work, and here’s what they said: Hybrid Hits the Sweet spot. “What most people really like is working from home two or three days a week,” Davis said. “Because it saves commute time, it gives them more time with the kids and family, it gives them more personal autonomy about how to organize their day. Even the little things, ‘I can do my favorite Can get temperature on temperature!’ ‘Most people really like [hybrid], So, that’s how the norm got broken.”

Of course, not all types of employees can work remotely. Still, about a third of Americans are currently working on a hybrid schedule, and that number is expected to grow as more employers go hybrid.

“We believe the future of work is definitely hybrid; it will be the modern way of working,” said Kelly Stackelberg, Zoom’s chief financial officer. He Zoom, the company whose video chat software first helped make remote work a thing.

The company now expects its local employees to come to the office two days a week. Stackelberg said, “We have product and engineering, for example, come in on Monday and Wednesday; sales and marketing come in on Tuesday and Thursday. Because we no longer have enough space to host everyone at the same time.” Is.”

yes, zoom Is Saving money on office space: “We’ve actually downsized our space during the pandemic. We’ve closed some of our offices,” she said.

Bringing company employees back even two days a week after the pandemic was an adjustment at first.

“We’re all human, right? We don’t like change,” Stackelberg said. “Once they’ve been doing this for a few weeks, they remember how good it feels to see their friends and coworkers at the office, and they like it more.”

Of course, less time in the office means less time for new hires to learn the company culture, and less time to mentor younger employees. “You have to be a little more thoughtful about it,” Stackelberg said. “That’s what we had to do during the pandemic. I’ll just schedule a 15-minute catch-up: ‘Hey, how are you? How’s your life going?’ I make sure I schedule those video check-ins on a regular basis.”

So, if hybrid-working is so great, how come we weren’t using it before? A big reason: technology — video apps like Zoom, messaging apps like Slack, and collaboration tools like Google Docs. “If the pandemic had hit 20 years ago, it would not have been possible to keep the same kind of work-from-home shifts,” Davis said.

Before the pandemic, there was still a stigma around working at home. How would bosses know that employees weren’t just fooling around? Managers can install monitoring software on their remote employees’ machines so they can see what they’re doing, but Davis points out, “Most employees dislike the intrusive quality of every keystroke, and I don’t like watching their computer screens. Where I’m looking, how often I’m sitting, they’re being watched. They don’t like it! So, it works better to evaluate people based on their performance, rather than trying to see Do what they do.”

At Zoom headquarters, Workspace executive Alana Collins showed Pogue some of Zoom’s new products for hybrid work. There is an off-site receptionist, who may cover multiple floors, or even buildings; And there are arrangements to reserve a desk or conference room for your days at work.

But “hybrid” doesn’t always mean two days a week. There are many flavors of hybrid work. Mark Smucker, CEO at Smucker’s Ohio headquarters, the company famous for its jams and jellies, has developed a hybrid version of the hybrid. “We identify 22 weeks in the year, and we say, ‘We would like people to try to be in person during those weeks,’” he said.

Typically, employees may be in the office three days a week, every other week. “We would like them to be in person, at least, about 25%,” Smucker said.

And the result? “Our attrition has gone down and our productivity has improved,” he said. “And people are really liking it. We’re able to attract new talent from multiple geographies.”

Geography like San Francisco. Marketing executive Nicole Massey works most days from her West Coast home, but spends six days a month in Ohio. He said, “I have my dream job; it’s based in Ohio, working with people I love working with.” “But my dream life and my family is in California.”

However, making a hybrid work takes work. Massey said, “You really have to think about: What will I do when I’m in the office this week? Or the opposite: What will I do when I’m away? Because to get the best of both, you have to “We have to be intentional about it.”

So: Hybrid employer morale increases; better productivity; low real estate costs; and the ability to hire from beyond the local area. The hybrid employee gets more time with family and community; Less commuting time; And the ability to control the thermostat.

And the planet gets cleaner air, because less travel time means less pollution.

Pogue asked, “It’s starting to look like a win-win for all parties. I mean, who loses in a hybrid arrangement?”

“Oh, there are some losers,” Davis said. “If you go to downtown San Francisco, you’ll see losers.”

This is true. In the top ten US cities, office attendance is about half what it was before the pandemic. With very few people moving into the city, everything is collapsing: real estate values, tax revenues and transit ridership. And think about all the restaurants, bars and hotels. Many people’s schedules have been changed or even closed.

The last time America’s work schedule changed so dramatically was during the Great Depression, when Franklin Roosevelt signed the 40-hour work week into law. Now, after the upheaval of the pandemic, Stanford’s Steven Davis is confident that the five-day in-person work week is history.

“I think we’re close to the new normal,” Davis said of the hybrid. “There are more choices for people now, and that’s why it’s a good thing. People have more flexibility, more personal autonomy about how they want to organize their lives.”



The story is produced by Anthony Laudato. Editor: Jason Schmidt.

