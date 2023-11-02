Working from home warning: Multi-millionaire tells Australians ‘they could be outsourced’

A multi-millionaire investor has warned Australians refusing to return to the office that their jobs could be “absolutely” replaced by Indian workers for a fraction of the cost.

Iqbal Singh, founder of financial advisory firm Innovative Consultants, said outsourcing to foreign employees could lead to “greater efficiency as well as lower costs”, which he estimated at about 10 to 15 percent of current costs.

“Support staff, IT, finance, mortgages, they can all be supported because of the lower costs and also, because of the English-speaking workforce,” Singh told news.com.au.

Investor Iqbal Singh said that Australians who work from home can easily outsource their jobs. (Source: news.com.au/AAP)

Singh believes that offshoring roles in India is “one of the biggest opportunities” for companies battling inflation.

Australia’s annual inflation rate fell to 5.4 percent in the September quarter, down from recent peaks of 6 percent in the June quarter and 7.8 percent in the December 2022 quarter.

“In this type of environment it becomes most important to make the supply chain more efficient as well as rely on jobs that can be completely outsourced in a very cost-effective manner,” Singh said. ,

As for remote roles, Singh said: “Absolutely they can be outsourced”.

Bosses plan to pay lower wages to WFH employees

One in three Australian employers say they plan to pay employees working from home less than their office counterparts.

A global survey by Herbert Smith Freehills found that approximately 38 percent of Australian employers expect remote work to become a privilege that can be earned through trust and seniority.

Meanwhile, 37 percent said they plan to differentiate pay between remote and in-office workers over the next three to five years.

Herbert Smith Freehills partner Natalie Gaspar said employers are now using both soft and hard tactics to get employees back into the office, including team lunches in the office or asking employees to stay in the office on certain days.

“There are only a few organizations that mandate a full return to the workplace,” Gaspar said.

Can employees be forced to return to the office?

The short answer is yes and if you don’t you can probably be fired from your job.

Tim McDonald, principal at McCabes Lawyers, recently explained that every employee has a term contained in their contract that they must comply with the “lawful and reasonable” instructions of their employer. yahoo finance,

This is implied unless your contact or applicant work tool, such as a modern award, explicitly states otherwise.

“A directive to return to the office would be lawful and appropriate except in extreme cases – for example, where it is contrary to government direction or any other law,” McDonald said.

There are some “very exceptional” cases where employees may refuse. For example, if you can do your work at home and have a legitimate reason for doing so – such as an underlying health condition – you may be able to argue that returning to the office is not appropriate.

