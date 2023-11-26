Working from home is where Millennials stand out from Gen Zers and Boomers, and kids are a big part of that

The debates about returning to office show no signs of abating. While employees who violate Amazon’s return-to-office mandate will be barred from promotions — or even fired — employees at Nvidia are free to work wherever they want, whether that’s at home. Or in the grand offices of an AI chipmaker.

But beyond the attention-grabbing differences between particular companies, a new norm has emerged. Asked whether the work-from-home debate is settled, Nick Bloom, a remote work guru and economics professor at Stanford University, told Luck,

“The debate has never been settled, but I think in practical terms, yes… office occupancy is on average half what it was before the pandemic. Different research shows that about one-third of the working day is taking place at home. So on average, North Americans have decided they are in the new normal.

In other words, the hybrid has won. This allows for some days of work at home and some days in the office, whatever the ideal mix is ​​for a particular company or employee.

However, the generational divide on what the ideal mix looks like is often overlooked. According to new research from Bloom and others, Gen Zers and Boomers – a rare alliance – want to work more in the office, while Millennials value working from home more.

Whether or not someone is raising children has a lot to do with it – and the Millennial generation is more likely to do so.

“People in their 30s and 40s face challenges such as living with children and long commutes, making working from home more appealing,” the researchers said.

In contrast, he adds, “People in their 20s see higher returns in professional networking, on-the-job training, and mentoring activities – those who benefit greatly from personal interactions. Younger employees may place more importance on socializing at or near the workplace. They are more likely to live in small or shared apartments, making working from home less attractive.

From a young employee’s perspective, working from home often means “you have to sit in your studio apartment in front of your laptop, and good luck — you’re cut off from everything else,” venture capitalist Marc Andreessen wrote in The American last year. Mobility Summit, warning that remote working has “exploded” the way we connect as a society.

As for older workers, Bloom and her fellow researchers said, they may be less eager to work from home “because they no longer have child-care responsibilities, or simply because they are less likely to be in the workplace.” “Likes to socialize.”

“In the debate about returning to the office, we’ve treated things one-sidedly,” Hung Lee, founder of the recruiting brainfood newsletter, told the a16z podcast. “But we’re probably at the point now where we need to bring nuance, because what’s positive for one group of people is negative for another.”

He pointed to surveys that show that among university seniors entering the workforce, nearly 90% said they want to meet with colleagues more often in person to network and build relationships. A third said they lack a dedicated workspace, and nearly 60% said they don’t have all the equipment they need at home. Only 2% said they want fully remote work.

Lee said those who favor remote working are often senior workers with considerable experience, who have already built social capital and have an effective workplace at home — and often have children. With whom they want to live.

“They don’t feel they need to come to the office to make friends,” he said.

As Bloom and his team observed, “Those who live with children place more importance on the ability to work from home… The effect cuts across men and women and is widespread across the country.”

This preference translates into more working from home among that demographic.

“Moving from preferences to outcomes, we found that people with children actually work from home at higher rates,” they wrote.

Source: fortune.com