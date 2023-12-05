Workers reluctant to go back to their jobs after enjoying generous Covid aid

A report from a global club of central bankers has found that heavy government support during the pandemic has made many workers reluctant to return to their jobs.

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) said the labor force ‘participation rate’ in some countries, including Britain, has still not reached pre-Covid levels.

Furthermore, it states that ’employees’ preferences have changed in favor of shorter working hours.’

While the struggle to get employees back to work was partly due to health reasons, the report also found that ‘where pandemic-related fiscal support was larger, participation is recovering more slowly.’

It said that the decline in the number of people available for work could also be due to the aging of the population.

In the UK, the latest official figures show that the economic inactivity rate – that is neither in work nor looking for employment – ​​remains higher than pre-Covid levels.

The report from the BIS – which is owned by member central banks – implies that the generosity of Britain’s £70 billion furlough scheme during the pandemic may be partly to blame.

Between March 2020 and September 2021 the taxpayer-funded scheme paid up to 80 per cent of their wages to people temporarily laid off due to the lockdown.

In total, 11.7 million jobs were eliminated. Now, ministers are trying to bring many people back into the workforce, as the number of vacancies in the economy stands at nearly 1 million.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt acknowledged the problem during a think-tank event yesterday – which the Government is trying to tackle through benefits reforms.

He compared Britain’s participation rate unfavorably with that of the Netherlands.

‘If we had the same number of women working in Holland, relative to the size of the population, as we would in the UK we would have over 2 million people working, so we would have doubled every vacancy in the economy.’ He said.

