Workers raised the bar: 2023 was a year of wage increases marked by high-profile strikes

A month after 3,700 grocery store workers at Toronto-area metro stores walked off the job earlier this year, they returned to work under a new contract that Unifor called “historic.”

Several days of sit-ins, including demonstrations at warehouses that halted deliveries to Metro stores across the province, resulted in an agreement to give all workers an immediate raise to $1.50 an hour. By January, full-time and senior part-time employees will get an additional 50 cents, essentially bringing back the pandemic-era “hero pay” that expired in 2020.

A tight labor market and breakneck inflation have empowered many workers to make new inroads. The Metro boycott, the BC Ports work stoppage in July and the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike this spring have helped paint a picture of a workforce that is working hard to get ahead. the cost of living.

“When you look at the wage data, union members are doing much better this year than any year in the last decade. And it’s a result of fewer strikes, a tighter labor market and more favorable conditions for workers overall, said Adam King, assistant professor in the department of labor studies at the University of Manitoba.

“This may not be the year of the strike, but it may be the year of the fear of striking.”

Experts say strike data doesn’t always tell the whole story. This could be affected by a number of things, King said, such as a major public sector strike or how many – and which – collective agreements are expiring that year. Still, it helps paint a picture.

According to Economic and Social Development Canada, there were 147 work stoppages in Canada in 2023 as of Sept. 30, which is fewer than in 2022, 2021 and most of the last decade.

But the average duration of these work stoppages is now the highest since 2017, and the number of person-days not worked – which factors in the number of workers involved – is the highest since 2005.

Larry Savage, a professor in the labor studies department at Brock University, said many of the largest strikes in Canadian history came during or after high inflation. While the 2023 strike data doesn’t come close to some of those periods, he believes there has been a change in unions’ bargaining power after years of decline.

“For years, unions have been on the defensive and we’re seeing some signs of life,” Savage said.

He said workers’ growing willingness to go on strike, often referred to as “insurgency,” is driven by a powerful combination of factors: the COVID-19 pandemic, low unemployment and a skyrocketing cost of living.

Savage said, while data on strikes and wage increases show some of this, there are plenty of measures of union militancy that are not captured by the data, such as strike votes and rejected ratification votes. For example, a strong strike vote could put pressure on employers to negotiate a better deal to avoid a strike, he said.

It’s bringing employers to the table with better offers, said Barry Sawyer, executive assistant to the national president of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. They have seen this especially in sectors like grocery and food processing, which are some of the main coverage areas of the association.

Sawyer said the pandemic has changed not only how customers value those workers — as essential workers and heroes — but also how employees value themselves.

Government data on major wage settlements in 2023 shows that wage gains in collective agreements are increasing – the average annual percentage adjustment for these settlements so far is 3.7 per cent, up from 2.5 per cent in 2022 and more than a It is less than two percent. The decade before that. The average first-year percentage adjustment for those major settlements is 4.6 percent.

“This is different than what we’ve seen over the last 10, 20, 30 years,” said Stephanie Ross, associate professor in the School of Labor Studies at McMaster University.

While average benefits still lag many workers behind the pace of inflation, it’s also important to pay attention to outside pay agreements, King said.

“Sometimes … those types of really impactful settlements motivate workers, especially if they work in the same industry.”

At Unite Here’s Toronto local this November, Park Hyatt hotel workers ratified a one-year agreement that gives them an average raise of more than 15 per cent.

Guled Warsame, president of Local 75 and director of Unite Here is Canada, said given the gains his union and others have made this year, he looks forward to 2024, when all of the local’s hotel agreements expire.

At least substantively, unapproved temporary agreements are also on the rise this year, Savage said. He has seen a series of them at Unifor, including rejections by workers at Metro, Windsor Salt, St. Lawrence Seaway and Skylink in Greater Toronto.

“This is a rare occurrence and a clear sign that workers have the confidence to try harder and fight for a bigger piece of the pie.”

In Unifor’s bargaining with the Detroit Three this year, the automakers stood out to Savage because of the tradeoff between the strength of the deals the union achieved and the relatively low support they received in the ratification votes.

“These were some of the best, if not the best, contracts auto workers have ever achieved in Canada. And yet, in the case of Ford and Stellantis, they barely made it through ratification,” he said.

Sawyer said this year, strike votes from UFCW locals are coming in with a much higher percentage than in previous years, with workers saying they are willing to strike if they don’t get a good deal.

Experts have also observed strong public support for striking workers.

The Metro strike highlighted the struggle of low-income workers against a profitable company amid a widely felt rise in food prices, Ross said, and it resonated with many people. But higher-income workers, such as public sector employees, also appear to be getting more support than otherwise, he said.

The long-term effects of what’s happening now aren’t clear, Ross said, but he’s concerned that union organizing isn’t seeing any significant uptick.

Laws in many provinces make organizing difficult, he said, especially in workforces that would be “ripe” for organizing.

Going into 2024, the tide is starting to change, Sawyer said.

Inflation has subsided – even if many pay checks are still not in line with it – and unemployment is slowly rising, reaching 5.8 percent in November.

But Sawyer said workers are still prepared to negotiate deals that others have already achieved.

“If (employers) say, ‘Well, you know, conditions have changed, we might have fights.’”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

