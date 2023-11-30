Workday shares hit new 52-week high after third-quarter results show continued demand

Workday shares are up 59% YTD. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) getty images

shares of working day (WDAY) jumped 11% in a single session this week to a new $52 of $270.65 after the enterprise cloud-software provider reported better-than-expected fiscal Q3 (October) results and offered a solid early outlook for the fiscal year. -Reached weekly high. 25 (January).

In the October quarter, subscription revenue rose 18% to $1.69 billion, topping the high end of the guidance range. Subscription revenue backlog (covering the next 12 months) increased 22% to $6.05 billion, while the 24-month backlog of $10.58 billion increased 22.7%, exceeding forecast growth of 21%. Operating margin of 24.8% came in above the guide of 23.5%.

Workday is seeing steady demand for its human capital management (HCM) and financial management solutions from both medium and large enterprises. The company was able to raise its FY’24 subscription revenue growth outlook to 19% from 18% previously, while raising its operating margin forecast to 23.8% from 23.5%.

The preliminary FY’25 subscription revenue growth outlook of 17% to 18% came in slightly above consensus. Workday said it expects to see continued improvement in operating margins next year.

The company is benefiting from the trend associated with enterprises reducing their technology footprints to improve TCO. More large organizations are consolidating multiple best-of-breed solutions onto the Workday platform. These are products that were purchased in the last three to five years when enterprises were spending freely.

Today, many companies are looking to reduce costs and reduce the number of point solutions. It increasingly makes sense for enterprises to integrate with Workday given the company’s broad product portfolio across HCM, financial, planning and analytics.

In FQ3, Workday saw healthy demand for full-platform deals across various industries. In the healthcare vertical, almost half of all deals struck in the October quarter involved the entire platform.

At Workday Analyst Day in late September, co-CEO Carl Eschenbach and CFO Zane Rowe lowered the company’s medium-term growth outlook for the next few years. The market was shocked by this move. The stock, which fell 9% in one session after the analyst day, has jumped 32% from a low of $202.01 in early October.

For the three years to FY’27, Workday now expects subscription revenue to grow by 17% to 19%, down from the previous outlook of 20%+ growth for the period FY’24 to FY’26. Amid the tough spending environment in the enterprise market this year, returning to 20%+ growth in the near term will be challenging.

But Workday has the potential to beat the updated forecast next year if macro proves more resilient. The good news is that this new conservatism wasn’t caused by anything particularly negative about the workday.

The company has a diverse customer base (with 65 million global users), healthy customer retention rates (gross retention above 95%) as well as excellent up-sell and cross-sell capabilities. In its established HCM business, weekday occupancy is still less than 10% based on available seats worldwide. On the financial management side of the business, these days only about 25% of enterprises have moved their ERP workloads to the cloud.

On Wall Street, bullish price targets are now clustered in the $270 to $290 range, with $300 for many companies. BofA raised its Workday target to $300 from $270, saying the preliminary fiscal 2015 outlook for subscription revenue growth reflects continued conservatism given the macro environment.

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $300 from $275, saying the latest results give it strong confidence about the sustainability of growth and margin trajectory entering 2024.

Piper remains long-term positive on Workday for several reasons, including a new focus on increasing partner-sourced new annualized contract value (ACV) contribution (up from 3% last year) and adding more sales representatives, particularly for financial management products. Is. There is also $2 billion of up-sell and expansion potential opportunities for the top 100 customers, a renewed focus on international build-out and the creation of a new sales playbook for small and medium enterprises.

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $295 from $245, calling for sustainable growth and continued margin expansion. The firm believes the medium-term targets shared at the Workday analyst day were conservative.

TD Cowen raised its Workday target to $285 from $260, noting that FQ3 growth in the 12-month subscription revenue backlog accelerated 100 basis points sequentially. The firm believes Workday’s AI capabilities (including eventually adding conversational AI) will be the long-term driver.