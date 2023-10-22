Work on the A27 looks set to restart a month after the contractor for the New Monks Farm development ceased trading

Pictures taken on Thursday (October 19) show digging work has resumed on the A27 Shoreham Road.

Buckingham Group Contracting – the contractor tasked with completing the A27 project – officially went into administration in September, leaving 446 staff without jobs.

It came two weeks after the company filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators – after which National Highways was forced to halt development on land sold by Brighton & Hove Albion.

A spokesperson said in August: “We are aware of the current situation in relation to Buckingham Group Contracting. “We are working with the developer to find a solution to get the work done.”

A statement on the UK government agency’s website on 22 August read: “The project to build a new roundabout on the A27 to provide better, safer access to Brighton City Airport and the New Monks Farm development has been put on hold for the time being.”

NH has not yet issued any further updates, but pictures taken on Thursday (October 19) show digging work resuming on the A27 Shoreham Road.

National Highways has been contacted for comment.

The company had previously said that the next phase of work would see all westbound traffic rerouted onto the new A27 westbound carriageway around the roundabout, which would include ‘improvements to the westbound and eastbound carriageways. The work will start.

The National Highways said the work – which was expected to last until November – would be carried out in phases ‘to keep traffic flowing and disruption to a minimum’.

The members of Grant Thornton UK LLP were appointed as joint administrators of Buckingham Group Contractors Limited – which has operations ‘throughout the UK’. Due to this, the jobs of 180 people were ‘secured’.

A statement on Buckingham’s website said: “Following the recent significant cash flow pressures and subsequent losses suffered by the business, the director and his advisors are working hard to deliver a successful refinancing and secure the future of the business.

“However, the legacy issues and ongoing losses faced by the company were so large that the refinancing was not possible to succeed in an acceptable timeframe.”

The intention of the joint administrators was to ‘continue to operate’ a part of the company’s head office functions ‘for a short period’ – ‘in support of the purchaser’.

Joe Iancutti, group managing director of Kier Transportation, said: “The Buckingham Group contracting rail business has built a very strong reputation for assured delivery in the rail sector. I am delighted that we now welcome 180 new colleagues to Kier Transportation.

“The team will further strengthen our capability, and this helps end the period of uncertainty for customers and employees by ensuring continued delivery on existing projects and retaining the skills and expertise that are vitally important in the rail sector.”

‘Despite the best efforts’ of the directors and company advisers, the sale of the company’s remaining divisions – Building, Civil Engineering, Demolition, Major Projects and Sports & Leisure was ‘not possible’.

Rob Parker, director of Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: “As a result, 446 employees across these divisions, as well as some other central roles in the company, have become redundant following the company entering administration. The Grant Thornton team will work with affected employees to support them through this process.

Mike Kempley, chairman of Buckingham Group Contractors, said: “After 36 years of uninterrupted trading, this is an extremely sad day for all the exceptionally committed and talented people who have built Buckingham Group Contracting into the business it is.

“Moving to Kier, we are confident that our rail and HS2 teams are in good hands and will continue to deliver excellent service, and a number of other businesses are now joining the remaining 500 or so Buckingham employees.”

