Billion-dollar business WeWork has filed for bankruptcy in the US, but that doesn’t mean co-working spaces are going out of fashion. This concept could easily evolve – to the benefit of high streets in towns and suburbs.

“We live in a small apartment and I’m sharing a working space with my husband, who works hybrid,” says Jill Parish, who works for a market data consultancy in central London.

“It’s a bit difficult. I have to deal with distractions like the washing machine, various household chores – and my husband!”

But instead of resuming her two-hour commute into the city, she comes to Patch, a co-working space, near her home in Twickenham, south-west London, twice a week. Her membership allows her to visit Hotdesk eight times a month.

His employer pays half of his costs, because he agrees it is good for his productivity. She’s part of a trend called “working near home” as opposed to working from home.

Jill Parrish works for market data consultancy 3D Innovation, which subsidizes her space at Patch

WeWork, which was once valued at $47 billion (£38 billion), has seen huge rises and falls. It filed for bankruptcy protection late Monday, affecting its business in the US and Canada

The firm said its co-working spaces, including in the UK, will remain open and operational. Its sites, with their lavish decor, are very large, security-controlled, multi-storey buildings in the heart of the city.

In contrast, centers like Patch are located in residential areas, a short distance from people’s homes.

Many companies are racing to capture this market in local, community co-working centers.

ARC Club is building a network on the outskirts of London. Platform 9 is building a similar space in Brighton. Edinburgh-based Desana has also raised millions for its concept, signing up existing community co-working spaces to create a national membership network, and then connecting larger employers to this resource.

One reason WeWork’s fortunes declined was that many of its users started working from home during the pandemic. But while most office workers don’t miss the commute, not everyone finds working from their kitchen table feasible.

It may be a solitary place – or a place filled with too many distractions, from pets to spouses.

Patch founder Freddy Forde argues that working near home represents a third way.

It has centers in Chelmsford, High Wycombe and Twickenham, with future sites outside the south of England planned next year, including a site in the north.

Their sites are designed as community spaces where anyone can access the ground floor. They have cafes and event areas, which can be used for children’s parties or workshops. Local businesses such as bakers and florists also hold pop-up events.

But dozens of employees use the upper floors of each building every day on a hot-desk or fixed-desk basis, with access to meeting rooms and quiet booths. Others pay more for their small, private office.

The main attraction is that working parents can be close to their child care arrangements, be it a child care centre, nursery or school, as it is usually close to home.

This is the encouragement for Twickenham-based actor turned performance coach Isabelle Polen. “My house and my seven-year-old daughter’s school are just down the street, and friends in my community also live here, so I can invite them over for coffee sometimes,” she says.

Being close to her daughter’s school is a draw for Isabelle Poulain

Freddy Ford points out that one problem for WeWork is that its prime urban locations mean that a very large proportion of its revenue – more than 70% – is spent on rent. This is not the case in smaller centers as rents are cheaper on the fringes of towns or cities. He believes this model is more economically viable.

He’s betting on companies using the money saved from reducing their office footprint to subsidize their employees coming to places like these.

Patch has secured venture capital funding from the founders of Innocent Drinks and PureGym to help scale its network.

But not all commercial property experts agree.

“Despite WeWork’s problems, the serviced-office sector is actually growing,” says commercial property agent Duncan Campbell of Campbell Gordon. This area is mainly based on city centers and business districts.

,[But] He believes the biggest trend is actually that both blue-chip companies and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) are pushing workers to return to the office for better productivity.

The City of London Corporation has recently reported an increase in demand for office space.

Vibhushan Thirukumar (left) and Paul Nelms, co-founders of Oru Space, at their community center in Sutton

Entrepreneur Vibhushan Thirukumar has set up centers called Oru Space in Sutton and East Dulwich in south London. Both of these are supported by local councils who consider them good for the community.

Public spaces include a restaurant serving food from his native country Sri Lanka, and rooms with regular meditation and yoga classes.

Its members can access these classes at a discounted rate, and some are open to everyone and are free.

He says the space is as much a “wellness hub” as it is a co-working space. In fact the East Dulwich building used to be an NHS mental health assessment centre.

They believe escaping the loneliness of working from home is a big draw, whether it’s for freelancers, or the 40% of their members who are employees. As an antidote he hosts “Chatty Wednesdays”, when members meet in the library room to socialize.

“We wanted to transform commutes and allow people to move between their neighbors to work,” says Mr. Tirukumar, “and when people spend more time locally, it means they keep their money in the local economy.” Let’s invest again.

Members get discounted yoga classes like this one at Oru Space buildings

He did not believe the WeWork model was sustainable. “WeWork weren’t really about co-working. They were a property-development company focused on growth, not retention. They only cared about aggressive growth and exiting before they built anything valuable. Talking about is always a recipe for disaster.”

Companies that build communities, co-working centers, are certainly more idealistic than WeWork, saying they place a premium on the value they add to their neighborhoods.

It’s symbolic, says Freddie Forde, that many of these centers are taking over buildings that used to bring communities together, such as churches, council buildings or department stores, as they transition to remote working. Finding new ways to bring people together.

