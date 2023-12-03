Work is underway on an anti-aging drug for dogs. Here's what we know.

Offbeat names for pets have been on the rise over the past year, even if they haven’t become popular enough to displace the classics yet. (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) – In a significant step toward potentially extending the lifespan of large and giant breed dogs, San Francisco-based company, Loyal, has received conditional approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a drug called LOY-001. Found. ,

The drug, designed to address the shorter lifespans of large breeds, is expected to hit the market in early 2026, pending FDA approval of Loyal’s manufacturing and safety data.

“Loyal was founded with the ambitious goal of developing the first medicines to extend healthy life span in dogs,” said Celine Hailiua, CEO of Loyal. “This milestone is the result of years of meticulous work by the team. We will continue to work just as diligently to bring this and our other longevity programs through FDA approval.

Large and giant breed dogs often suffer significantly shorter lifespans than their smaller counterparts, with breeds like the Great Dane and Newfoundland living only seven to eight years compared to the average 20-year lifespan of the Chihuahua and Miniature Poodle. Are.

The main factor contributing to this discrepancy is the elevated levels of the growth-promoting hormone IGF-1 in larger dogs. Loyal’s LOY-001 aims to address this problem by reducing IGF-1 in adult dogs.

The medication is designed as a long-acting product that is administered by veterinarians every three to six months. Once officially approved by the FDA, dogs older than 7 years and weighing more than 40 pounds may be eligible for LOY-001 shots.

While conditional approval is a positive step, Loyal must still conduct a series of complex studies to gather definitive efficacy data and meet the FDA’s stringent manufacturing and safety criteria.

Conditional approval is valid for up to five years, during which Loyal will work to complete the necessary data collection and apply for full approval.

If successful, LOY-001 could revolutionize the way pet owners care for their large canine companions, offering the promise of an extended and healthy life for their beloved pets.

Source: www.newsnationnow.com