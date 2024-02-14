'Work is already well underway:' Elon Musk confirms SpaceX is building a factory the size of 15 football fields at a Texas launch site as part of a $100 million expansion.

Elon Musk has confirmed this spacex is building an industrial factory and offices at its Boca Chica launch facility.

What happened: In response to a news story shared by a Tesla influencer, Musk verified the construction of a “SpaceX Starbase office” in Boca Chica, east of Brownsville, Texas. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records, the project includes a $100 million office and industrial facility spread over an area equivalent to approximately 15 football fields.

“The scope of work includes five levels of office mezzanines, in addition to an approximately 1 million square foot ‘special use industrial factory,’” the report said.

Musk confirmed the accuracy of the report, saying, “It’s already well underway.”

why is it important: Founded by Musk in 2002, SpaceX aims to democratize space exploration and establish a Martian colony.

Currently, it operates reusable orbital-class rockets (Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy) and Dragon spacecraft, capable of launching passengers to and from the International Space Station. Notably, SpaceX has the distinction of being the first private company to send humans into space.

Starship Development: SpaceX is also developing Starship, a vehicle capable of carrying passengers to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Designed for long-duration interplanetary flights, the spacecraft can accommodate up to 100 people.

While its first test flight in April 2023 failed, liftoff was achieved in a second attempt in November but it also failed shortly thereafter.

SpaceX additionally operates the Starlink satellite internet service.

Image: Created with artificial intelligence at MidJourney and official SpaceX photo on Flickr

