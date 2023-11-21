‘Work Fridays are pointless’: Has Simon Cowell broken work-life balance?

Simon Cowell says, “Don’t work on Friday, because you don’t have to” – Karwai Tang/Getty

Who would have ever thought that Simon Cowell would be involved in TWaT culture? After more than two decades in the public eye, the millionaire media mogul has built a reputation for hard work and boundless ambition. But might he mellow with age?

Speaking to The Sun about his daily routine ahead of the launch of his new television series America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Cowell seemed sympathetic to hybrid workers who only go to the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (hence TWaT , he said it was “not on my part” to work on Friday.

When asked how he fit filming into the rest of his life, he said, “Don’t work on Fridays, because you don’t have to.” “Eat dinner at five o’clock. Do not answer calls after 5.30 pm. Do not read emails after 5.30 pm. Watch a happy movie. And stay out… I’m not kidding about Friday. I don’t think anyone should work five days a week. This is absolutely useless.”

That’s easy to say for a multi-millionaire music industry executive approaching retirement age, but for someone whose responsibilities go beyond sitting in a chair and scolding would-be artists, does his advice matter?

Richard Shotwell arriving at the taping of “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” in Los Angeles earlier this month

1. “Don’t work on Friday because you won’t have to”

No one Is To work on Friday. Except doctors, obviously. Ambulance personnel too. In fact, maybe some hospitality workers should be on shift, and yes, teachers should work on Fridays too. In case of a leak, it may be necessary to call a plumber or two.

Sarcasm aside, when 61 businesses joined the UK’s biggest four-day week pilot last year, reactions were mixed, and only 18 businesses have so far adopted the practice permanently.

“There is a concern that compressing the same amount of work into fewer days could increase stress and lead to longer work hours on those days,” says Danielle Haig, a business psychologist who contributed research to the study.

“We shouldn’t get stuck in the mindset that Fridays are meaningless; There are a lot of changes in the game. Some studies show that productivity can be reduced at the end of the week due to fatigue and low motivation. However, this is not universally true; Some people accomplish more on Fridays because they have fewer meetings and can manage their time more effectively.’

Some businesses choose to close for business on Friday afternoon. In fact, job market statistics firm Adzuna found that 1,400 job listings in 2023 mentioned the benefit of “early closing Fridays” in the job description, compared to only 583 in 2018.

2. “Eat dinner at five o’clock.”

Cowell is not entirely wrong in suggesting that it is better to eat dinner earlier rather than later. If you can grab a sandwich on the train home, or even better, if your workplace supplies dinner (sadly only 16 percent of UK businesses do this, according to business research firm Wonder), then It can help you shrink your waistline and get better sleep.

Ulrike Kuehl, head of nutrition at Metabolism, says, “The most effective thing people can do for weight loss is to eat a few hours earlier in the evening than they think they should – I’d say three or four hours before bed. ” -Tracking app Lumen.

“If you eat late at night, it increases blood sugar and insulin, which negatively impacts sleep. The cells in your metabolism need time to rest and regenerate, so if those cells are active your body has trained itself not to shut down until they are activated.

3. ”Don’t answer calls after 5.30 pm. Do not read emails after 5.30 pm.

France, Spain, Slovakia and Ireland all enshrine the legal right for workers to “disconnect” (ie, not work, call or email outside of contracted hours), but in the UK this is a gray area. In fact, according to employee wellness company TELUS Health, 26 percent of employees say coworkers and managers approach them about work outside of hours.

However, it’s worth noting that it is illegal for employers to require employees to be “on call” unless it is specifically stated in their job contract.

According to Citizens Advice, “If your employer asks you to be at their workplace and you have to be available to work when they ask you to, all the time you are ‘on call’ will count as working time. If you are staying at home or somewhere of your choice, and you can participate in leisure activities or sleep in, you should not count this as work time. You are ‘on call’ at home. The time spent is not counted as working time unless you are actually working.’

Simon Cowell with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and son Eric Philip Cowell on the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent” season 18 – Getty Images

4. “Watch a happy movie”

There’s definitely something to be said for watching an entertaining movie. Dr Wing Yee Cheung, senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Winchester, explains that the key thing is to choose a person who evokes a sense of nostalgia.

Dr. Cheung explains, “People naturally turn to nostalgia to help them feel more confident about themselves, feel closer to others, and build social connections, increase self-esteem, find meaning in life ” You have a better sense of clarity” and help “prioritize what’s important to you.”

5. “And stay out”

This might make most normal people roll their eyes, especially those who, unlike Cowell, don’t live in Beverly Hills. Still, he may have a point here too. Researchers in a 2020 study from Cornell University found that 10 to 15 minutes in natural spaces was the most effective way to improve mood and focus, as well as reduce blood pressure and heart rate.

One possible explanation is that plants release natural chemicals called phytoncides, “which help them fight bacteria, viruses and fungi”, explains Dr. Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, chief scientific advisor for the walking app AllTrails.

“It’s been theorized that maybe this is what’s happening to us when we breathe in these phytoncides, that phytoncides benefit us in the same way they benefit plants.”

It is believed that being outside in light is better for you than sitting inside. Professor David Whitmore says, “The idea now is that each organ and possibly each cell has its own clock, and these are synchronized by a clock in the brain, which is set by photo-receptors in the eyes that respond to light. Is.” , who specializes in chronobiology (the way our biology is affected by time) at University College London.

So there you have it. While Cowell’s advice is somewhat impractical for those who don’t own a record label with an estimated £385 million in the bank, he’s not wrong in any case. However, we leave it to you to decide whether he is out of touch or not.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com