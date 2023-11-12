According to Eurostat data, some 3,347 workplace deaths were recorded across the EU in 2021, with Latvia and Lithuania recording the highest fatal accident rates.

Meanwhile, there were 2.88 million non-fatal workplace accidents across the EU in 2021. Latest data from the EU statistical office, Although these accidents were not fatal, they were serious enough to require at least four days off work.

The European Union defines workplace accidents as “an isolated incident during work that causes physical or mental harm”. This includes road traffic accidents during the employee’s shift, but not while traveling to or returning from work – although some countries, such as France, consider a car accident occurring on the way to work as a workplace accident.

A fatal workplace accident is considered when the victim dies within less than a year of the workplace accident.

“Unfortunately, it can indeed be said that workplace accidents are relatively common in Europe,” Ignacio Doraste, senior adviser at the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), told Euronews Business.

Men are more likely to have an accident at work than women

Meanwhile, data showed that men are more at risk and 68.3% of them are victims of non-fatal workplace accidents.

One explanation is that men hold full-time positions more often than women, causing them to spend more time at work and proportionally increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Male-dominated sectors also stage a large proportion of workplace accidents, with the construction sector being the sector where fatal accidents occur most.

The transportation and warehousing, manufacturing and agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors, as well as construction, account for two-thirds of non-fatal workplace accidents.

What are the main reasons behind accidents at workplace?

EU data indicate that all accidents are mainly the result of loss of control of work equipment (transport, equipment or machine). Falling, stumbling or slipping comes second.

Ignacio Doraste said, “Human errors are often considered unavoidable factors leading to accidents, despite the fact that the real underlying causes behind human actions are often of organizational origin.”

The Europe-wide union ETUC underlined that a mix of good legislation, risk reduction and prevention measures are needed to avoid accidents at work. He says it’s the employer’s role to ensure a safe work environment – ​​which also includes the mental health of their employees.

“Based on current rates, fatal workplace accidents are projected to continue until 2062, seven years longer than previously expected,” ETUC told Euronews Business.

“We urge European governing bodies to enact legislation that protects workers from climate change-related risks,” he said, reminding them of the risks associated with recent extreme weather.

At least six workers died while harvesting grapes in the Rhone and Champagne regions of France in September. All of them suffered cardiac arrest after working for hours in the fields in 35 degree heat.

