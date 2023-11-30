Wordle Today: Hints and Answers for Thursday, November 30 #894

Wordle puzzle on smartphone today.

Solve today’s Wordle in record time by clicking directly on the answer to the November 30 (894) puzzle. Prefer to play slow? you’ve got it. Whether you want to improve every guess or need help, below are all the clues and tips you need to win.

My initial guess was as terrible as anyone could have been, so it’s a good thing after everything went so well. I actually made a slightly weird guess for my third time, and it almost gave me the answer – don’t be afraid to take similar wild approaches from time to time, because they can work out for the best. And if they don’t? Well, if you need some help then you are already in the right place.

Today’s Wordley Hint

word hint

Wordle Today: A prompt for Thursday, November 30

The term refers to the thick, sticky substance produced by some trees, and is sometimes confused with sap. This raw product can be used to make wood varnish, among other things.

Is there a double letter in Wordley today?

No, there are no double letters in today’s puzzle.

Wordle Help: 3 Tips to Beat Wordle Daily

If you’re new to the Daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I’ll share some quick tips to help you win. There’s nothing like a small win to prepare you for the rest of the day.

The unique blend of consonants and vowels makes a solid starting word.

A strategic second guess will help you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

A letter may be written again in reply.

You’re against no timer, so you have all the time in the world – well, until midnight – to find the winning word. If you get stuck, there’s no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it after clearing your head.

Today’s Wordley Answer

Wordley replies

What is today’s Wordley answer?

need a hand? 30 November (894) Wordley’s answer is resin,

Previous Wordley Answer

Last 10 Wordley Answers

Keeping an eye on Wordley’s final answers can help narrow down the current possibilities. It’s also useful for motivational opening words or projections for later if you’re short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

29 November: sushi

28 November: scope

27 November: tawny

26 November: Solid

25 November: guide

24 November: throw

23 November: Queen

22 November: pixel

21 November: the piano

20 November: candy

Learn more about Wordle

Today’s Wordle is being played on the phone

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes per day and the objective is to find the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

off to a good start a strong word Like ARISE—something with multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeating letters—is a good idea. Once you press Enter, boxes will show you which letters you selected correctly or incorrectly. If a box becomes ⬛️, it means that letter is not in the secret word at all. 🟨Means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 It means you have found the right letter in the right place.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, use another “good” word to cover any common letters you missed last time, as well as try to avoid any letters that are missing. You know now because this fact is not present in today’s answer. With a little luck, you should have some colored squares to work with and get you on the right track.

After that, it’s just a matter of using what you’ve learned to narrow down your guesses to the right word. You have six tries total and can only use real words (so you don’t have to fill the box with eeeeee to see if there’s an e). Don’t forget that letters can also be repeated (example: books).

If you need any further advice feel free to check our Wordle Tips And if you want to know which words have already been used, you can scroll down to the relevant section above.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by a software engineer josh wardle , as a surprise for your partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family and was eventually released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired many games like wordle , refocusing on daily gimmicks around music or mathematics or geography. It hasn’t been long since Wordley became so popular. The New York Times was sold for seven figures. , Surely it is only a matter of time before we will all communicate fully in the tricolor box.

