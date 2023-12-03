December 3, 2023
Woolworths, Coles to investigate alleged supermarket price rises


Woolworths and Coles are to be questioned about their grocery prices, with a Senate inquiry into alleged supermarket price gouging to be set up this week.

The Greens have secured cross-party support to set up the inquiry, which will examine the impact of market concentration on food prices and the patterns of pricing strategies employed by monopolies.

It will also look at major increases in prices of essential goods, the validity of discounts offered by supermarkets and profit inflation.

Woolworths and Coles face a Senate inquiry next year. (Source: Getty)

Greens economic justice spokesman Senator Nick McKim said Coles and Woolworths had too much market power for too long.

“Coles and Woolworths are making billions in profits because they think they can charge people more with no impact. This needs to end,” McKim said.

“We want CEOs to justify their decisions in public hearings. This investigation is an important step towards eliminating market concentration which has led to unfair pricing and reduced competition.

National leader David Littleproud has argued that the inquiry would not go far enough and would take too long. They have instead called for an investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

“The cost-of-living crisis is now, not next year, and the supermarkets have put pressure on it, hurting consumers,” he said.

“The ACCC investigation could have started the investigation before Christmas and taken immediate action without waiting for the investigation to be completed.”

The ACCC last looked at the competitiveness of Australia’s supermarket sector in 2008.

Woolworths, Coles profits top $1b

Woolworths made profits of $1.6 billion last financial year, up 4.6 per cent, while Coles posted profits of $1.1 billion, up 4.8 per cent.

A Woolworths spokesperson said the supermarket was “working to relieve” Australians’ weekly grocery shop.

“As we begin to see inflation rates decline, we will continue to focus on passing on savings to our customers,” the spokesperson said.

A Coles spokesperson said they “believe all Australians should be able to provide quality food for their families at a good price”.

He said being a “profitable business” meant they could continue to serve Australians and employ 120,000 staff.

‘Broken’ grocery system

Woolworths and Coles make up about two-thirds of Australian grocery sales, while Aldi accounts for about 10 per cent.

Australia Institute senior economist Matt Grudnoff said Australia currently has a “broken grocery market” due to a lack of competition.

“Inflation is high because Coles and Woolies are raising their prices higher than they otherwise would have been to recover their costs,” he said. yahoo finance Last week.

“They are part of what economists call oligopoly. And, fundamentally, that’s why they’re able to make such huge profits.”

– With NCA Newswire

