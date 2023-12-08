Woodside, Santos may sell assets to clear anti-merger hurdles -sources

by Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Oil and gas companies Woodside and Santos could overcome any “significant concerns” from Australia’s competition regulator by selling some smaller domestic assets for $80 billion ($52 billion in a merger), people with knowledge of the deal said. A source said. ,

The source could not be named because merger talks between Woodside and Santos are confidential.

Woodside and Santos declined to comment, with Santos referring to his statement on Thursday, which said he was “assessing a range of alternative structural options”.

After markets closed on Thursday, Woodside and Santos confirmed speculation they were in preliminary talks to create a major oil and gas company with assets in Australia, Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Senegal and Trinidad and Tobago. Was doing.

The merged entity would control about 26% of Australia’s east coast gas market and 35% of the Western Australian domestic gas market, according to analysts, which could be of concern to the country’s competition regulator.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has been investigating the east coast market for several years under pressure from the Australian Government to help reduce gas prices for homes and businesses.

The West Coast is now facing similar issues, with major gas buyers facing rising prices and a projected supply crisis from 2025.

The source did not name any assets that could be sold to appease the regulator. However, analysts noted Santos’ Varanasi Island property, which is a major gas supplier in Western Australia, and its Cooper Basin gas business, which is a major gas supplier on the east coast.

Santos shares jumped Friday on prospects of an $80 billion merger with bigger rival Woodside, but investors were wary of competition and valuation hurdles in a deal.

The ACCC said on Thursday it would study whether a public review of the deal was necessary as talks progress on the merger of Australia’s two biggest oil and gas producers.

The ACCC has blocked three major M&A transactions in the country last year, although its chairwoman Gina Cass-Gottlieb told Reuters in September that the regulator was not against the deals.

The blocked deals include a data-sharing agreement between telecoms giant Telstra and internet provider TPG Telecom as well as the purchase by ANZ Bank of rival Suncorp’s banking business.

It also blocked Transurban’s purchase of Melbourne Road.

