WoodMac: Global LNG market needs 90 million tonnes of new supply by 2035 to meet demand

The global LNG industry will need up to 90 million tonnes/year (tpy) of new supply by 2035 to meet growing demand, while market volatility is expected to increase after 2025 due to market rebalancing, according to Massimo D’Odoardo, vice president of gas and gas. Expected to continue. LNG research at Wood Mackenzie.

Speaking at Wood Mackenzie’s Gas, LNG and the Future of Energy 2023 conference in London, D’Odoardo said there is currently no end in sight to the current volatile market dynamics.

“There is no immediate cure because most of the supplies under construction will not be available until at least 2026,” D’Odoardo said. “As a result, buyers still face a few years of high and volatile prices before the next wave of LNG supply balances the market and improves affordability.”

D’Odoardo said recent market dynamics are a stark reminder of how sensitive energy markets are to external shocks, including conflict, geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.

“The global gas market has recovered significantly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, but remains easily spooked,” D’Odoardo said. “The conflict in Israel/Gaza, potential pipeline sabotage in the Baltics and threatened strikes at Australian LNG facilities pushed spot prices up 35% during October.”

Market Volatility “A Constant”

Di Odoardo said a record 200 million tpy of new supply is under construction as players are betting big on pressure from Asia to reduce its dependence on coal and Europe’s need to replace Russian gas. However, with Europe’s increasing dependence on LNG, and limited flexibility from pipeline imports and coal, both Europe and Asia will be dependent on global LNG availability. This will lead to continued price volatility in the market.

“At times of excess LNG supply, prices could become extremely low as the market tries to absorb more LNG than needed, potentially testing the economics of US LNG,” D’Odoardo said. “But as markets tighten, for example during cold winters in the Northern Hemisphere, prices could become much higher as both Europe and Asia struggle to secure marginal cargoes, meaning that this decade “Volatility will remain even after the market rebalances in the second half.”

European, Asian demand

D’Odoardo said that despite a decline in European gas demand, projected declines in domestic production as the decade progresses and imports from Algeria, demand for LNG across the continent will not peak until 2030.

“The recent signing of 8 million tpy of LNG contracts for Europe through 2053 from Qatar and its partners Shell, TotalEnergies and Eni strengthens supplier confidence in the long-term sustainability of European LNG demand,” DI Odoardo said.

Demand for LNG will grow in Asia, its traditional main market, as imports from China and several other emerging markets in the region are expected to double by 2030, he said. China’s LNG demand will grow by 12% in 2023, while long-term demand growth is based on the 50 million tpy of LNG contracted over the past 2 years. Other emerging markets in Asia will also have to grapple with declining domestic supply and rising LNG import requirements. However, he said rising economic growth in Asia will be a major driver of LNG demand, but not enough.

“Domestic policies across Asia should increase their focus on decarbonization and ensure appropriate pricing and infrastructure development,” D’Odoardo said. “LNG developers must also play their part in ensuring affordable LNG supply if Asia’s full potential is to be realised.”

