Woodland Wednesdays will shed light on forest carbon market – News-Herald

black Friday

Your email is already registered. Please subscribe to the News-Herald to continue.

$6 for 1 year of Standard Digital Access

save now

Already a customer? log in

clip art environment green earth

The next Woodland Wednesday event will introduce landowners to the forest carbon market and the benefits it can offer in maximizing the value of their woodland.

This virtual event, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, will discuss emerging carbon markets and how private landowners can monetize the carbon stored in their forests, according to a news release.

Featured speakers will be Jordan Howisher, director of water quality and research for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation; and Anthony Pappas, owner and principal consultant of Heritage Habitat & Forestry, LLC.

Registration is required for this free online presentation by visiting bit.ly/WoodlandWednesdaysDecember2023. For more information call 330-282-8625 or email [email protected].

Partners include the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, Portage, and Trumbull Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Division of Forestry, Farm Bureau, and Holden Forest and Park.

See more at News-Herald



Source: www.news-herald.com