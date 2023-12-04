Woodford investors have until 5pm to register to vote on £230m payout

Registered Woodford Equity Income Fund investors will vote on the pending payment

But some argue that this amount is not enough and investors should reject the deal.

Neil Woodford was once one of the most popular stock pickers in the UK

Investors in the collapsed Woodford Equity Income fund have until 5pm today to register to vote on the controversial £230million compensation package.

Nearly 300,000 investors suffered four years of losses after the cash-strapped fund was suspended and ultimately collapsed in 2019, bringing Neil Woodford’s once billion-pound investment business to a close.

Registered investors will vote on December 13 to approve or reject the compensation plan, which if approved will see £200 million paid out in the first quarter of 2024.

To pass the package, approval of 50 percent investors by number and 75 percent by value will be required.

Should the package be voted through, it would effectively stop class actions once launched by various law firms against administrator links to the £10 billion fund, and possibly against other linked parties as well.

For example, potentially in the firing line for lawsuits is Hargreaves Lansdowne, which promoted the Woodford fund until trading in its shares was suspended.

Should investors support the deal?

Neil Woodforde was once one of the UK’s most famous and popular stock pickers, with billions of pounds coming into his funds from institutions and individuals when he started his business.

The collapse of the Woodford Equity Income Fund occurred when poor performance led to investors withdrawing large amounts of cash, which the fund was unable to service without selling assets cheaply.

This ultimately led to LINK deciding to suspend the fund, which never recovered and was forced to close down.

The case led to sharp criticism from Woodforde, Link, the platforms advertising the fund, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the latter of which was forced to re-evaluate rules after facing scrutiny in Parliament.

The FCA announced the scale of the compensation package in April, but many critics have argued that the £230 million amount is unfair to investors.

Some experts suggest that investors are entitled to around £1 billion in compensation.

Many also argue that Woodford, Link and the regulator have not been held adequately accountable for the fund’s decline.

The FCA has said it considers the scheme to be ‘the fastest and best chance of achieving a better outcome’ for investors.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk