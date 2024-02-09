Neil Woodforde’s eponymous investment fund collapses after being hit by wave of redemptions – Geoff Pugh

Thousands of investors in Neil Woodforde’s fund have been forced to accept a “catastrophic” compensation plan after the High Court upheld a £230m repayment plan, campaigners say.

The fund’s administrator, Link Fund Solutions (LFS), on Friday won legal backing for a plan that will compensate investors who suffered losses in 2019.

However, campaigners argue that the deal is not good enough as they believe investors deserve more compensation.

Mr Woodford’s fund collapsed after it was hit by a wave of redemptions, forcing the company to stop people from withdrawing their money.

The LFS was blamed for mismanagement of the liquidity of the funds.

It agreed with UK regulators to compensate about 250,000 Woodford investors but the LFS has denied any wrongdoing.

More than 90 percent of Woodford’s investors voted for the deal when it was proposed last year.

However, the compensation scheme has faced criticism for trapping investors in the scheme and removing their rights to further compensation.

The Financial Conduct Authority has described the scheme as the best way for investors to get some money back.

Around £183 million will be paid into investors’ bank accounts in April, with the remaining £230 million to be paid at a later date. However, an appeal could derail the process.

Woodford investors have already received around 70p in the pound after the fund’s holdings were liquidated.

The compensation plan will add a few more pence to the pound. However, when the funds were liquidated the value of their investments had already been severely reduced, meaning many people lost their money overall.

Critics of the plan say it prevents investors from launching further proceedings against Woodford’s funds in the future.

He says investors will be unable to complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme about Link’s failures, which could lead to larger payouts.

“This plan provides a catastrophic outcome for those who were trapped in Woodford’s flagship fund when it was suspended in June 2019,” said Andy Agathangelo of the Transparency Task Force, a campaigner for Woodford’s investors. “

“Most will get back between four and eight pence in the pound of their outstanding capital losses, nothing for the returns seized over the last four and a half years, let alone the consequential losses that many people suffered is, much lower than the FCA believes.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Fairer Financial Services also attacked the sanction.

APPG chairman Bob Blackman MP said the plan was “disastrous” for Woodford’s investors.

“It is not clear to me why the FCA supported this scheme, which does not appear to be in the interests of Woodford investors, consumers as a whole or UK plc,” he said.

The FCA said: “We understand that LFS expects to start paying the scheme’s creditors as soon as possible if there is no appeal against the judge’s decision.

“Investors voted overwhelmingly in support of the plan. The representations of the small minority have now been fully considered by a judge who was not convinced by their arguments.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com