A new $51.5 million public safety complex is coming to Woodbury. It’s largely a done deal, but it remains to be seen how the project will be funded.

In November 2024, residents will vote up or down on a half-cent sales tax to pay for the complex, which will create new space for medical, fire, police and emergency services that currently occupies an outdated and undersized 1975 building. Are located in the building. It was expanded in 2000 and 2010.

The City Council made it official last week when it authorized the ballot question. If the referendum fails, residents would have to pay higher property taxes.

“The community needs to know that this project is probably going to happen whether you vote for the sales tax option or not,” Woodbury City Council member Kim Wilson said at the Oct. 25 council meeting.

According to a study by the University of Minnesota Extension, the property tax option would add about $150 per year to an average family’s tax bill. The impact of the sales tax will be split between residents and non-residents, giving Woodbury residents a hit of about $80 a year.

At issue is a plan to renovate the existing public safety building at 2100 Radio Drive and acquire and renovate the adjacent Washington County Service Center, which is at 2150 Radio Drive. Washington County plans to relocate the service center to the Gold Line Bus Rapid Transit area.

The city is working with Wold Architects and Engineers on the project. According to city staff reports, construction could begin in 2024 and be completed in 2027.

Woodbury Public Safety Director Jason Posel said the local option sales tax option would ensure that residents, businesses and visitors share the cost of the project. Clothing, groceries and medicine are excluded from the tax, he said, adding about a penny to every $10 spent on taxable items.

Population growth is a major driver of this project. According to city documents, Woodbury has added 20,000 residents since 2010, when the existing public safety building saw its most recent update. The city is expected to grow by another 20,000 residents by 2040.

With a population of over 80,000, Woodbury is now Minnesota’s eighth largest city. Although the existing building has been renovated several times since it opened, it is “beyond the capacity” of the Department of Public Safety’s current needs, according to city documents.

“The timing is optimal,” Posel said in an interview. “The Washington County Service Center will soon be evacuated. We plan to renovate it and remodel the existing building into an integrated public safety complex.

Woodbury City Administrator Clinton Gridley said the sales tax revenue will be specifically for the public safety project and will expire after 20 years or after the loan is repaid, whichever comes first.

The city is calling the project “OTIS,” which stands for “Our Tax Investment in Safety.”

“It’s the name of our community assistance dog, so Otis is going to be the face of our campaign,” Gridley said.

Woodbury isn’t the only city with local option sales tax plans.

As Finance & Commerce previously reported, Bloomington voters this November will consider a plan to replace the Creekside Community Center and a public health facility with a combined facility worth nearly $100 million.

The half-cent local option sales tax would raise $155 million for the combined building, known as the Community Health and Wellness Center, and two other projects: the renovation of the Bloomington Ice Garden and enhancements to the Nine Mile Creek Corridor and Moir/Central Park.

Also in November, voters in Edina will vote on a plan to use an existing local option sales tax to fund a $31.7 million expansion of Bremer Arena, the second phase of a larger master plan for Bremer Park and Bremer Arena.

Additionally, the City of Chanhassen is levying a local option sales tax to help pay for a new sports complex at the intersection of Highway 212 and Powers Boulevard. The project, which will be on the November 2024 ballots, would generate about $40 million over 20 years, according to a study by the U of M Extension Office.

