Wood that is as transparent as glass and stronger than plastic

This article was originally published in worth knowing magazine,

Thirty years ago, a botanist in Germany had a simple wish: to see the inner workings of woody plants without dissecting them. By bleaching the pigments in plant cells, Siegfried Fink managed to create transparent wood, and he published his technique in a specialized wood-technology magazine. The 1992 paper remained the final word on transparent wood for more than a decade, until a researcher named Lars Berglund found it.

Berglund was inspired by Fink’s discovery, but not for botanical reasons. The materials scientist, who works at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, specializes in polymer composites and was interested in creating a more robust alternative to transparent plastics. And he was not the only person interested in the properties of wood. Across the ocean, researchers at the University of Maryland were busy on a related goal: harnessing the strength of wood for non-traditional purposes.

Now, after years of experiments, these groups’ research is beginning to bear fruit. Transparent wood may soon be used in super-strong screens for smartphones; in soft, bright light fixtures; And even as structural features, such as color-changing windows.

“I really believe the future of this material is promising,” says wood nanotechnologist Qiliang Fu of Nanjing Forestry University in China, who worked in Berglund’s lab as a graduate student.

The wood is partly composed of countless tiny vertical channels, like a tight bundle of straws held together with glue. These tube-shaped cells transport water and nutrients throughout the tree, and when the tree is harvested and the moisture evaporates, air pockets are left behind. To make transparent wood, scientists first need to modify or get rid of a glue called lignin, which holds cell bundles together and gives stems and branches much of their earthy brown color. After bleaching or otherwise removing the color of the lignin, a milky-white skeleton of hollow cells remains.

This skeleton is still opaque, because the cell walls bend light to a different degree than the air in the cell pockets – a value called the refractive index. Filling the air pockets with a substance, such as epoxy resin, which bends light in the same way as cell walls, makes the wood transparent.

The material the scientists worked with is thin – typically ranging from less than a millimeter to about a centimeter thick. But the cells form a strong honeycomb structure, and the tiny wood fibers are stronger than the best carbon fibers, says materials scientist Liangbing Hu, who leads a research group working on transparent wood at the University of Maryland at College Park. We do. And with the addition of resin, transparent wood outperforms plastics and glass: According to Berglund, in a test measuring how easily a material cracks or breaks under pressure, transparent wood holds up about three times more than transparent plastics like Plexiglas. Strong and about 10 times harder than glass.

“The results are astonishing, that a piece of wood can be as strong as glass,” says Hu, who highlighted the characteristics of engineered wood in 2023 Annual Review of Materials Research,

This process also works with thick wood, but the view through that substance is blurred because it scatters more light. In their original 2016 study, both Hu and Berglund found that approximately millimeter-thin sheets of resin-filled wooden skeletons passed 80 to 90 percent of light. As the thickness approaches one centimeter, light transmittance decreases: Berglund’s group reported that 3.7-millimeter thick wood—just over two pennies thick—transmits only 40 percent of the light.

The thin profile and strength of the material means it can provide an alternative to products made from thin, easily broken cuts of plastic or glass, such as display screens. For example, the French company Vudu uses a similar lignin removal process in its wood screens. The company is tailoring its recyclable, touch-sensitive digital displays to products including car dashboards and screen walls that display advertisements.

But most research has focused on transparent wood as an architectural feature, says Prodyut Dhar, a biochemical engineer at the Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi, with its use in windows being particularly promising. Transparent wood is a better insulator than glass, so it can help buildings retain heat or keep it out. The team reported in 2019 that Hu and his colleagues used polyvinyl alcohol or PVA – a polymer found in glue and food packaging – to infiltrate wood skeletons, creating transparent wood that is lighter than glass. Conducts heat at about five times less rate. In advanced functional materials,

And researchers are coming up with other changes to increase wood’s ability to hold or release heat, which would be useful for energy-efficient buildings. Materials scientist Celine Montanari and her colleagues at Sweden’s RISE Research Institute experimented with phase-change materials, which change from storing heat to releasing when they change from solid to liquid, or vice versa. For example, by incorporating polyethylene glycol, scientists found that their wood could store heat when heated and release heat when cooled, as they published ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces In 2019.

So transparent wood windows may be stronger than traditional glass and help better with temperature control, but the view through them will be blurry, more similar to frosted glass than a regular window. However, dimming can be an advantage if users want diffused lighting: Because thick wood is stronger, it can be a partially load-bearing light source, Berglund says, potentially acting as a ceiling. Which provides soft, ambient lighting in a room.

Hu and Berglund continue to work on ways to impart new properties on transparent wood. About five years ago, Berglund and his colleagues at KTH and the Georgia Institute of Technology discovered that they could mimic smart windows, which could be tinted to transparent to increase visibility or block the sun’s rays. The researchers sandwiched an electrochromic polymer – a substance that can change color with electricity – between layers of transparent wood coated with electrode polymers to conduct electricity. This resulted in a wooden panel that changes from clear to magenta when users run a small electrical current through it.

Recently, both groups have focused their attention on improving the sustainability of clear-wood production. For example, the resin used to fill wooden scaffolding is usually a petroleum-derived plastic product, so it’s better to avoid using it, Montanari says. As a replacement, he and his colleagues invented a completely bio-based polymer derived from citrus peels. The team first combined acrylic acid and limonene, a chemical extracted from lemon and orange peels that is found in essential oils. Then they impregnated the sacred wood in it. Researchers reported in 2021 that even with fruit filling, the bio-based transparent wood retained its mechanical and optical properties, being able to withstand greater pressure than regular wood and transmitting about 90 percent of the light. advanced science,

Meanwhile, Hu’s laboratory recently reported science advancement A green lignin-bleaching method that relies on hydrogen peroxide and UV radiation, reducing the energy demands of production. The team brushed pieces of wood about 0.5 to 3.5 millimeters thick with hydrogen peroxide, then exposed them to a UV lamp to mimic the sun’s rays. UV bleached the pigmented parts of the lignin but left the structural parts intact, thus helping the wood retain more strength.

These more eco-friendly approaches help limit the amount of toxic chemicals and fossil-based polymers used in production, but still, according to an analysis by Dhar and colleagues, glass has a longer lifespan than transparent wood. At the end of the year the environmental impact is still low. Science of the Total Environment, Adopting green production plans and scaling up manufacturing are two steps necessary to integrate transparent wood into mainstream markets, but it will take time, the researchers say. However, he is confident that it can be done and believes in its potential as a sustainable material.

“When you’re trying to achieve sustainability, you don’t want to just match the properties of fossil-based materials,” Montanari says. “As a scientist, I want to overcome this.”

Source: www.theatlantic.com