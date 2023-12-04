Woo Masters will redefine music sales, ownership

German producer Dirty Fangz recently unveiled an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck and Sohnmannheim’s rapper Metaphysics. Sohnemannheims is a pop and soul band from the city of Mannheim, Germany.

The renowned producer is preparing to launch unprecedented limited edition NFTs, including hip-hop royalty, Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck and a collaborative track with local renowned wordsmith Metaphysics.

The track, aptly titled ‘Wu-Masters’, promises to offer a blend of cutting-edge beats and lyrical prowess.

Scheduled for release on December 8, the special NFT drop will take place on the innovative platform Sound.xyz, a crypto music publishing platform based in New York City.

The song will be limited to only one thousand copies worldwide and will only exist on the ‘Blockchain’ which is a digitally distributed, decentralized public ledger that exists on a network.

Unlike traditional releases, Vu-Masters will not be available for streaming on popular platforms like YouTube or Spotify. The track cannot be streamed for free and will not be available anywhere else but can be owned as an NFT.

Ownership of this specific item is secured through NFT purchases. “What you can do is collect it. You buy it and own it,” Dirty Fangz told Standard Style, adding that NFTs are a new way to track music sales and put ownership back in the hands of the buyer. “It gives the seller or musician the ability to see who is buying their songs,” he said. NFTs present a unique opportunity for fans to own a piece of music history.

Some of Dirty Fangz’s collaborations feature American rappers KRS-One, Snoop Dogg, and Wu-Tang Clan, among others. Their innovative approach to music production, coupled with the renowned status of Inspectah Deck and the growing talent of Metaphysics, ensures that ‘Wu-Masters’ will be a must-see collectible for both hip-hop enthusiasts and NFT connoisseurs.

Source: www.newsday.co.zw