'Wonka' performs well, tops the box office in the opening weekend

“Wonka,” the whimsical origin story of the fictional chocolate maker, took the top spot at domestic theaters this weekend with an estimated $39 million in sales.

The musical fantasy film beat out another prequel, “Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” for the No. 1 slot and is off to a promising start, according to industry analysts. It also opened as the No. 1 film worldwide, grossing over $151 million.

It follows a young Willy Wonka before he becomes the owner of the mysterious chocolate factory from Roald Dahl’s 1964 book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Timothée Chalamet, who plays the lead character, is the third Wonka actor to hit the silver screen. He follows in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, who played the character in 1971 and 2005 respectively.

The film has been well received by both critics and audiences. So far, it has found its primary fan base with women and girls under the age of 25, according to Warner Bros.

“Wonka” may also be a strong draw for families with children visiting on vacation, drawing on the nostalgia of parents who grew up watching the 1971 film.

“The holiday period is a time when families are hungry for entertainment and a PG-rated musical like ‘Wonka’ is just the ticket for this audience, who will, over the next few weeks, have the film on their must-see lists,” said ComScore’s Senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said. “This, combined with great reviews, should ensure long-term exposure for the film.”

After a disappointing November at the box office, studios and theaters are eager to recoup lost revenue before the year ends. According to comScore, domestic theaters are expected to generate $9 billion in revenue in 2023, but they are still lagging behind that figure.

“Although we’re only $417 million away from $9 billion, that may prove to be an elusive goal despite ‘Wonka’ and more high-profile titles being released on Friday and Christmas Day,” Dergarabedian said.

The December box office totals are also important to ensure that the industry enters 2024 in good shape and with strong momentum. Historically, box office sales in the last two weeks of the year have been between six and nine percent of the year’s total, according to comScore data. Several films were released this year, including “The Color Purple” and “Ferrari”. Opening on Christmas Day. That means “they only have seven days to add the final amount for the calendar year,” Dergarabedian said, making it potentially difficult for them to add much to the year’s revenue.

But those seven days also coincide with the lucrative holiday season, where consumers are looking for fun ways to spend their free time.

Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros., said, “The longer holiday period provides a longer path to movie viewing.” “With an A-Cinemascore, 84% certified fresh RT and 90% audience RT score, ‘Wonka’ is set for a very exciting and long global run.”

“Wonka” is distributed by Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

