NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — “Wonka” opened with box office sales of $39 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. It marked a strong opening for the Timothée Chalamet-starring Willy Wonka musical, underscoring the young star’s charm.

Sales of the musical at theaters have declined in recent years, so much so that Warner Bros. has toned down the song-and-dance elements of “Wonka” in trailers. Instead, the studio pivoted to 27-year-old actor Chalamet, who scored his second No. 1 film with “Wonka,” following 2021’s “Dune.” The previous film had registered an opening of $41 million.

Whereas “Dune” was a sprawling and star-studded sci-fi adventure, “Wonka” relies primarily on Chalamet’s charisma.

“Wonka”, which cost approximately $125 million to produce and was screened at 4,203 venues, was also the first major Hollywood release to launch after the end of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike. Chalamet hosted “Saturday Night Live” just days after the strike ended. In his opening monologue, he sang to the tune of “Pure Imagination” about “returning to this magical world” where actors can promote their projects.

“Wonka,” directed by Paul King of “Paddington” and “Paddington 2,” is a prequel to 1971’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” in which Chalamet plays a young Wonka trying to open a candy store. Is. Its cast includes Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key.

Warner Bros. last revived Roald Dahl’s classic in 2005 with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp. It debuted with $56.2 million and eventually grossed $475 million worldwide.

To reach those numbers, “Wonka” will need strong legs during the lucrative holiday movie viewing period. In its favor are mostly good reviews (84% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes) and positive audience reaction (“A-” CinemaScore).

Chalamet is also attracting younger ticket-buyers. The number of moviegoers under the age of 25 was 36%, divided equally between 51% females and 49% males. “Wonka” added $53.6 million in foreign ticket sales.

For Warner Bros., it’s the first in a trio of high-profile holiday releases, followed by “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” on December 22 and another musical, “The Color Purple” on December 25.

The only other new wide release in theaters was Christian-themed distributor Angel Studios’ “Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night.” It debuted with sales of $2.9 million in 2,094 theaters.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” finished second again this week with $5.8 million in its fifth week of release. The Lionsgate “Hunger Games” prequel, now with $145.2 million domestically and over $300 million globally, continues to go strong week after week.

Last week’s top film, Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron,” dropped to third place with $5.1 million in its second week of release. The latest film from the 82-year-old Japanese anime master has already set records for Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli and its North American distributor GKids.

With most of the top 10 films in theaters as holdovers, the weekend’s other most notable business was a group of awards contenders trying to make their mark following Monday’s Golden Globes nominations.

Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Poor Things,” a surreal Frankenstein-esque fairy tale starring Emma Stone, expanded to 82 theaters and grossed $1.3 million for Searchlight Pictures. The film, which will expand further in the coming weeks, is nominated for seven Golden Globes, including best comedy or musical.

Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” starring Jeffrey Wright as a satirical novelist, opened at seven theaters in three cities with a $32,411 per-screen average. MGM’s “American Fiction,” nominated for two Globes, expands to 40 theaters next week. It won the Audience Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a chilling Holocaust drama about a Nazi commandant and his family living next to Auschwitz, opened in four theaters with a $31,198 per-screen average. Nominated for three Globes, it will play in limited release before expanding in January.

According to comScore, US and Canadian theaters have projected ticket sales from Friday to Sunday. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Wonka,” $39 million.

2. “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” $5.8 million.

3. “The Boy and the Heron,” $5.2 million.

4. “Godzilla Minus One,” $4.9 million.

5. “Trolls Band Together,” $4 million.

6. “I Wish,” $3.2 million.

7. “Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night,” $2.9 million.

8. “Napoleon,” $2.2 million.

9. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” $2 million.

10. “Bad Things,” $1.3 million.

