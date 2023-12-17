What do you get when you eat sweets? Box office gold with Timothée Chalamet in the lead role.

Warner Bros.’ According to estimates from measurement firm comScore, “Wonka” grossed $39 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend.

Moviegoers’ sweet tooth was especially strong this weekend as the tale of the famed chocolate magnate easily swallowed its biggest rival, Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The YA film adapted from the novel grossed $5.8 million at the domestic box office, bringing its North American total to $145.2 million.

The candy-coated film failed to meet initial box office expectations of $35 million.

“Wonka” had the second-biggest opening weekend for a Chalamet-led film, behind the $41 million debut of a Warner Bros. film. 2021 adaptation of “Dune”.

Rounding out the top five at the domestic box office this weekend was GKids’ Hayao Miyazaki film, “The Boy and the Heron,” which grossed $5.2 million in its sophomore year, bringing its North American total to $23.1 million. It became a dollar; Toho International’s “Godzilla Minus One” grossed $4.9 million in its third weekend, for a total of $34.3 million in North America; And Universal Pictures’ “Trolls Band Together” earned $4 million in its fifth weekend, bringing its North American cumulative now to $88.7 million.

Directed by Paul King, “Wonka” serves as the origin story of how a young, bright-eyed Willy Wonka (Chalamet) became the inventive and famous chocolate maker who built a candy dynasty. The film also stars Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Rowan Atkinson.

The PG-rated family film achieved a solid 84% critic score and a favorable 91% audience score on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. It received an A-minus grade from audiences surveyed by CinemaScore.

“The costumes and sets are so beautifully created, it’s a bit of a shame when the film relies more on computer-generated effects and stunts, including a short performance by Hugh Grant as Oompa Loompa Lofty, even though his It’s your turn to win,” writes Tribune News Service film critic Katie Walsh.

Walsh adds, “There may be doubts about ‘Wonka,’ but there’s no need to worry too much, especially not about Chalamet, who finds himself completely attuned to the surprises and vocal demands of the role. Surrenders.” “Watch it and enjoy it for what it is: a playful, heartwarming look at a beloved character who’s smarter than she looks.”

Next week will be the wide releases of A24’s “The Iron Claw,” Columbia Pictures’ “Anyone But You,” MGM’s “American Fiction,” Warner Bros. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and Universal Pictures’ “Migration.”

