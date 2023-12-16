Wong Kam-po: From racing champion to entrepreneur with Tong Ying Cycling

Former Asian racing champion Wong Kam-po has embarked on a new journey from an iconic athlete to a prosperous entrepreneur with the opening of his flagship bicycle store, Tong Ying Cycling, in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong. The store is strategically located near the starting point of the much-loved cycling route on Castle Peak Road, making it a convenient and accessible hub for cycling enthusiasts.

Tong Ying’s cycling debut

The store offers not only a wide range of bicycles, parts and accessories but also clothing, bike fitting services and maintenance – an all-inclusive solution for both professional cyclists and amateurs. In keeping with the tradition of Tong Ying Cycling, the brand founded in the 1960s by fellow cycling enthusiast and athlete Ouyang Liang, the store features a mini-museum showcasing an impressive collection of trophies, medals and memorabilia from Wong’s illustrious athletic career is also.

A mix of cycling and café culture

Adding a unique twist to the store is the Wings Café, managed by Tang Wang-yip, another former Hong Kong representative. It provides a place for cyclists to rest and socialize, fostering a sense of community among cycling enthusiasts in Hong Kong.

Promoting cycling culture in Hong Kong

Wong Kam-po has grand plans for the future. Their goal is to organize training classes and cycling promotion activities to promote the development of cycling in Hong Kong. Their vision goes beyond just selling bicycles; He hopes to contribute to the broader culture of cycling in Hong Kong, including safety and competition. He has ambitions to strengthen Hong Kong’s global presence in the cycling sector, helping local cyclists compete on the European arena. The store’s opening ceremony, which was attended by many sports personalities and educational figures, was not only a celebration of the continuation of a beloved brand, but also the future of cycling in Hong Kong.

Source: bnnbreaking.com