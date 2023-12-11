Women's Entrepreneurship Exhibition in Albania promotes cooperation between women entrepreneurs and investors

On October 27, 2023, more than 40 women-led companies from Albania, together with partners from the private sector, government and various stakeholders, participated in the “Women’s Entrepreneurship Expo” satellite event in Tirana.

The event served as a platform to promote the growth of local women’s businesses and startup scene while fostering collaboration between entrepreneurs and investors. Women entrepreneurs from the food and agricultural production industries, fashion, education and training sectors attended the programme, where they strengthened their skills on e-commerce, digital transformation, and gained insight into accessing finance and using various business tools. So that a more sustainable business can be achieved.

Speaking at the launch of the event, UN Women Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Elisa Fernandez Saenz, said: “I am so proud to see so many female entrepreneurs from Albania joining the Expo satellite programme, showcasing their stories and products and “Excited to see the addition.” With potential investors,” said Elisa Fernández Saenz.

Michelle Ribota, UN Women Representative to Albania, stressed that “Women’s entrepreneurship can drive Albania’s economic growth, improve people’s livelihoods and advance gender equality.”

Ekaterina Solovyova, head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Albania, explained that “This program provides opportunities for networking and visibility and I believe it is also a place where women can be inspired and motivated. May go.”

During the event, women entrepreneurs took advantage of the opportunity to meet and connect with potential investors, private sector companies who are signatories to the Women Empowerment Principles in Albania. The Expo satellite event served as an interactive space to showcase women’s products, share expertise, and discuss challenges among peers working in the same or different sectors.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Albania Niklas Ström praised the resilience of Albanian women entrepreneurs in dealing with challenges. “Albanian women entrepreneurs have overcome some of these obstacles, and the room is filled with success stories and possibilities for growth, networking, solidarity and leadership models for new entrepreneurs.”

The event was organized by UN Women Albania in close collaboration with leading public institutions dedicated to women entrepreneurship and startups, the European Construction and Development Bank, the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and private sector companies.

This satellite event was part of a series of activities within the framework of the Regional Women Entrepreneurship Expo 2023, which took place during 16-17 November 2023.

Launching in 2021 Women Entrepreneurship Expo A unique partnership platform to promote women entrepreneurship ecosystem building in Europe and Central Asia region. The expo provides an interactive space for women entrepreneurs, investors and private sector representatives for networking and collaboration, peer learning, idea generation, capacity building and business development. EXPO 2023 is organized by the UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Yıldız Holding as part of the Women Entrepreneurship Accelerator supported by Mary Kay.

