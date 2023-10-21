Women’s Empowerment: Tony Elumelu Foundation, EU Delegation review partnership for African entrepreneurs

in 2021 Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) empowered 2,500 young African women entrepreneurs in partnership with the European Union.

According to TEF, the partnership distributed €20 million in financial and technical assistance to women-owned businesses in all 54 African countries.

This intervention came into focus once again during the week when the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, led the EU Delegation to Nigeria in a meeting with the Foundation’s Founder and President of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu. Led.

According to a statement shared with Premium Times by the management of the Foundation, the meeting held in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), considered how the partnership strengthened EU-Africa relations and raised US$100 million. Building on Milian’s transformative vision. TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

The statement said the cooperation is part of the EU external investment plan to support the economic empowerment of women under the EU Gender Action Plan (GAP III).

Impact of TEF-EU partnership

At the event, Ms Urpilainen and Mr Elumelu expressed their excitement about the future of the TEF-EU partnership, and highlighted the achievements of young African women entrepreneurs who have flourished under their guidance and support.

In his remarks, Mr. Elumelu said the TEF-EU partnership has empowered thousands of women entrepreneurs across the continent, supporting each with a non-refundable seed capital of $5,000.

“This partnership exemplifies the transformational impact that can be achieved when like-minded organizations come together to empower the next generation of African entrepreneurs,” Mr Elumelu said.

“Together with the EU, we have unlocked immense potential, enabling young women entrepreneurs to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s economic growth.”

changing paradigm

The EU Commissioner commended TEF for the “impressive results and beneficiaries’ stories” of TEF’s inclusive support programs supported by the EU.

Ms Urpilainen said her aim was to change the paradigm of the EU’s partnership with Africa.

She said, “When I was appointed to the EU Commission of International Partnerships in 2019, I had one objective, I wanted to change the paradigm.

“The paradigm of our partnership with Africa, I wanted to break down the existing donor-recipient relationship, where donors dictate and impose their expectations on Africans.

“We look forward to changing the paradigm and building mutually beneficial partnerships and equal partnerships. ,

About TEF

TEF is a leading philanthropic organization that empowers a new generation of African entrepreneurs, promotes poverty alleviation, drives job creation in all 54 African countries, and enhances women’s economic empowerment.

According to information on its website, since the launch of the TEF Entrepreneurship Program in 2015, the Foundation has trained more than 1.5 million young Africans on its digital hub, TEFConnect, and provided direct funding to 18,000 African women and men. Approximately US$100 million has been distributed. , which have collectively created more than 400,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Foundation’s mission is rooted in Africapitalism, which positions the private sector and, above all, entrepreneurs as the catalyst of social and economic development on the African continent.

