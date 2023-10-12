Women’s Business Month celebrated in South Arkansas with workshops for entrepreneurs

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center has proclaimed the month of October as National Small Women Business Month.

According to a report released by the US Senate, of the 33.2 million small businesses in the United States, approximately 13 million are owned by women. These businesses generate approximately $1.8 trillion in annual revenue and employ approximately 10 million people.

The organization will offer two seminars in recognition of the special month: a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Certification Seminar on Oct. 19 from 10-11 a.m. at the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, 111 W. Main in El Dorado, and a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Certification Seminar on Oct. 24. HR Seminar for Small Business at 1-2 pm at the OPED Building located at 570 Bain Ln.

“Women-owned businesses are so important,” said Florence Nunn, business advisor at ASBTDC. “It obviously helps the economy, but it also promotes diversity and inclusivity and it provides role models for little girls to know that they can also have their own business one day.”

According to the organization’s website, “The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center is a higher education-based economic development program that assists both new and experienced entrepreneurs. We help with every aspect of business formation, management and operations “

The role of nuns is important in this process, as the organization provides all-round service to would-be entrepreneurs.

“We do everything from the ground up, so we start with – if you’re not sure what you really want to do, we help you figure out where you’re in,” he said. What is the best option for that. We help with business plans, projections, market research. We help with social media… basically anything you may need help with, we try our best. “We will, and if we can’t, we’ll guide you and send you someone who can.”

Camden has recently seen an explosion of women-owned businesses, from XOXO Boutique to Bills & Dimes Food Truck and Need to Know Tasting.

Nunn operates the Ouachita Partnership for Economic Development building.

“OPED put us here,” Nunn said. “So they pay us to come to town once a week to help clients and let us stay here and have our satellite office in this building.”

Nunn said he enjoys seeing the fruits of the collective hard work of his office and local small business owners.

“It’s definitely really rewarding. And once the promotion is released, it’s really nice to be able to say I worked with that business or I helped them. When we talk about it We can’t be too specific, but knowing that we’ve helped them and made a huge difference to their business is a really great feeling,” he said.

As for advice to would-be business owners, Nunn said: “Be prepared to work.”

“And do something you really care about, because if you choose something just to make money, you’ll probably end up bored and wasted somewhere. But if you choose something you’re passionate about If it is, it will end up being fantastic,” she added.

The nuns can be reached at 870-235-5034.

Source: www.camdenarknews.com