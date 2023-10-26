Women Value Company 2023: Celebrating Women Entrepreneurship in Naples

Intesa Sanpaolo

The Women Value Company Intesa Sanpaolo Awards, organized by the banking group in collaboration with the Marisa Bellisario Foundation, aims to promote female entrepreneurship and companies investing in gender equality and corporate well-being.

NAPLES, Italy, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Women Value Companies Intesa Sanpaolo Awards, organized by the banking group in collaboration with the Marisa Bellisario Foundation, aims to promote companies that invest in female entrepreneurship and gender. Equality and corporate welfare. Yesterday morning, October 25, at the Galleria d’Italia on Via Toledo in Naples, the second closing ceremony of the awards was held, dedicated to companies from the central-southern regions of Italy: Lazio, Abruzzo, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria. , and Sicily. Speakers at the event included Laila Golfo, President of the Marisa Bellisario Foundation, Virginia Bourla, Head of Business Governance at Banca dei Territorial Division of Intesa Sanpaolo, and Anna Rossio, Head of Corporate Sales and Marketing at Intesa Sanpaolo; Intesa Sanpaolo Studies and Research Division also spoke.

This initiative, now in its seventh edition, is recognized as a special category of the Marisa Bellisario Award. This year, more than 1,200 nominations were received from all over Italy, and from them two winners of the Intesa Sanpaolo Golden Apple Award, a national women’s value company, were selected. Additionally, the companies were selected for special mention in the categories ‘Women Innovators’, ‘Women in International Markets’ and ‘Women in Social Initiatives’.

This year, the Women of Value Company Intesa Sanpaolo Award has seen the highest number of participants since its launch, reflecting the growing awareness around topics of inclusion and promoting female entrepreneurship. For this reason, the Intesa Sanpaolo and Marisa Bellisario Foundation organized three meetings with all 100 winning companies. The purpose of these meetings was to provide insight into the challenges of business strategies and measures to promote women entrepreneurship, highlighting some companies in line with the objectives of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and examples of excellence in inclusive corporate culture.

the story continues

During the event in Naples, an analysis by Intesa Sanpaolo’s studies and research division was presented, which showed that Italy has the lowest female labor force participation rate among European countries, 56.4%, which is 13 points higher than the European average. There is a difference. The research states: This result “is mainly due to the lag in southern regions. If Italy catches up with the European average of female labor force participation, it would mean an increase of 2.4 million workers with a positive impact on GDP growth. Will happen.

The next regional meeting for the Women of Value Company Intesa Sanpaolo Award will take place in Milan on 22 November and will be dedicated to the 38 selected companies from Northern Italy.

for more information:

press office lapresse , [email protected]

A video accompanying this announcement is available here

Source: finance.yahoo.com