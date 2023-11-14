According to a report published on Tuesday, the situation of poverty in France is getting worse and women are its main victims.

The average income of people cared for by the French charity Secours Catholique was €538 per month in 2022, representing a daily budget of €18 to cover all household needs, the organization said. said in his report,

This amount is equivalent to less than half the poverty line, which Secours Catholic estimates to be €1,211 per month in 2022.

According to the charity, when inflation is taken into account, which has significantly contributed to rising food and energy prices, this represents a 7.6% drop in income.

“The poorest are being hit hard by inflation, squeezed and deprived of things that do not appear essential, such as heating or food,” Adelaide Bertrand, general delegate of Secours Catholic, told AFP. ”

To tackle poverty, the charity, whose name means ‘Catholic Aid’ in French, aims to combat the non-use of social services by indexing them to the minimum wage, expanding welfare benefits and making them more accessible. Recommends.

Secours Catholique said it looked after a total of one million people in France last year, who benefited from various services such as food aid and social assistance.

Single-adult households were most represented, making up 75% of donated households. They were mainly single mothers (25.7%) and single women (20.9%).

Many of them seek the assistance of Courses Catholic after separation or divorce. Indeed, women “bear the brunt of marital breakdown” and “often bear the burden of child care alone”, the charity said.

According to Secours Catholic, whose report analyzed data from 49,250 forms filled out by its beneficiaries, poverty among women has risen steadily in recent decades, while by the early 2000s it had affected men and women equally. Was influencing.

Now the number of women among the people meeting in the association is 57.5%, whereas in 1999 this number was 52.6%.

