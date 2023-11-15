Women pensioners could face marriage allowance ‘catastrophe’, former minister warns

Some female pensioners who have shared part of their income tax allowance with their spouses could face unexpected tax bills as a result of withheld income tax allowance, a former pensions minister has warned.

Marriage allowance applies in cases where one person in the couple pays basic rate tax and the other is a non-taxpayer.

To get benefits as a couple, the person on the lower income must generally have a income below the tax-free personal allowance – this is usually £12,570.

Former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb highlighted government figures showing that almost 2.1 million couples benefited from marriage allowance in 2020/21. Of these, only more than one in three are estimated to be pensioner couples, he said.

In many cases, the husband will be a taxpayer and the wife will have a lower income and will be a non-taxpayer.

A non-taxpayer can transfer 10% of his personal allowance to his spouse.

Provided that non-taxpayers exceed the 10% tax threshold, they will not be liable to tax.

The couple benefits the taxpayer by saving on taxes, which can potentially make the couple better off overall.

Sir Steve warned that a large cash increase in the value of the state pension, combined with a reduction in the tax threshold, could increase the number of women who currently pay no tax above the 90% threshold.

Tax can be collected through tax demand posted after the end of the financial year.

Sir Steve, now a partner at consultants LCP (Lane Clark & ​​Peacock), said: “This is another unwanted by-product of the year-on-year freeze in the value of tax allowances.

“Hundreds of thousands of women have signed over a portion of their tax-free allowance to reduce their husband’s tax bill.

“But as the state pension increases, many of these women may now face an unexpected tax bill.

“We could see ‘devastation’ in marriage allowance as hundreds of thousands of couples have to decide whether to keep the arrangement or scrap it to avoid low-income pensioners being dragged into the tax bracket. The sooner the moratorium on tax allowances ends, the better.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Pensioners whose only income is the new state pension and who have not deferred or received protected payments do not pay any income tax, and this year we have now It has provided the largest cash increase till date, which is an increase of 10.1%.

“Our tax burden is lower than that of any major European economy – and by raising personal thresholds over the last decade we have taken a total of three million people out of paying tax. The best tax cut we can provide right now is to halve inflation, which we are on track to do this year as long as we stick to our plan.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com