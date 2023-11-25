‘Women must adopt a mission-driven mindset to take control of their careers’

Precious Joy Orukpe is a Certified Human Resources Professional. A results-driven business leader with a passion for helping startup companies enhance their brand experience, he has a successful background in manufacturing and retail, and brings industry expertise to his role as Founder and Head of Brand Experience and A unique blend of strategic thinking. Consulting on Presi JExperiential. He has a Mini Masters in Business Administration from Tekedia Institute and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education from the University of Lagos. Orukpay holds certifications in branding, sales, customer service, entrepreneurship, and innovations, demonstrating diverse skills as a brand experience professional. A fellow of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme, she also sits on the companies advisory board. In this interview with Ijeoma Thomas-Odia, he shares his passion, commitment to excellence, and impact for start-ups.

Take us on your entrepreneurship journey?

IT started about a decade ago. Starting from the bottom and moving upwards. After graduating from the University of Lagos I went to a fashion school; I did internships and tried different roles, and it was a rollercoaster ride. Before going to NYSC I interned at Trish O’Couture, where I spent a few months learning and then joined Atafo (formerly called My Atafo) during my NYSC service year.

At Atafo I found my true passion. This place felt like family and I fell in love with branding, leadership, and working with people. Then I moved to Devla Sagoe Limited and something beautiful happened. In addition to polishing our sales and customer service unit, I became curious to learn how all the different parts of the company work together. From supply chain to HR and finance, I wanted to understand it all. When I shared my ideas about what we could do across different units to improve sales and overall customer experiences, my bosses really listened and appreciated them.

Life took a turn in 2019 when I noticed a negative trend. Many retail companies were providing terrible customer experiences and this was hurting their growth. I wondered why and soon learned it was a mix of a lot of things, but mainly toxic work environments and lack of workforce empowerment. This shocked me greatly and I wanted to do something about it. So, I decided to use my HR and customer experience background to help companies in Nigeria fix these issues and make things better. Seeing the positive impact on the businesses we helped warms my heart and makes me even more passionate about improving brand experiences overall.

In late 2020, UK-based company Adjoa approached me for a special opportunity. They needed someone with integrity and fashion expertise to coordinate their operations unit, and beautifully for me, a friend recommended me. It felt like all my hard work and good feelings had paid off. Working there was a great experience, and I got the chance to share my brand expertise on a bigger platform, which led to even more knowledge. I continued to learn and grow as I went along because making positive change is my purpose, even with running my own company, Pressie J. It’s more than just a job; It’s a passion that touches one of the deepest parts of my heart.

What inspired you to start a startup?

We are focusing on startups because of Africa’s thriving ecosystem. We admire their innovation and passion for exceptional products. However, we have seen that startups often prioritize other aspects over brand experience, leaving it for later. As startups grow, it becomes difficult to maintain personalized brand experiences. We help startups create strategies and processes, freeing up leaders to focus on growth. Our goal is to ensure exceptional brand experiences for our employees and customers.

Having worked in different sectors, how has it helped your career evolve?

Diverse fields have played a vital role in my personal and professional development, expanding my mind and giving me a broader perspective. What remains consistent across these sectors is the importance of positive brand experiences to achieving growth. Each industry offers unique knowledge and insight. Working in various fields has awakened in me a thirst for knowledge. Regular research is second nature to me, keeping me updated with the latest trends. Our goal is to guide organizations to improve their experiences with tailored solutions that meet global standards

What shortcomings have you identified in branding and how are you offering solutions through your work at Pressy J?

At Presi J, we have seen that many business leaders and CEOs in Africa overlook the important aspect of brand experience, focusing more on brand identity and neglecting brand culture. This creates risk as employees do not understand the brand vision, leading to poor performance and dissatisfied customers.

To bridge this gap, we reinvent customer and employee experiences, connecting them with the brand vision and promise. Our tailored framework provides well-designed strategies and streamlined processes for businesses. We believe that a well-defined brand culture is vital to delivering on the promises made to consumers and employees. Our mission is to help businesses meet global standards by improving brand experiences. Our aim is to create transformative experiences by addressing these gaps, ensuring exceptional brand journeys for all.

In May 2023, we launched the Presi J concept, which is different from the Presi J. Our services include strategy, consulting, operations, technology and now Presi J Concepts. Presi J Concepts was born out of a need to help brands across various industries find the right experiential marketing, specializing in content production and event experiences for brand/product launches, trade show exhibition booths; It is our desire to create unique experiences throughout the customer journey, from driving brand awareness to fostering loyalty and advocacy. We are committed to using a customer-centric approach and our expertise to develop innovative solutions that transform the relationship a brand has with its audience.

What tips do you have for brands to stay competitive and succeed?

To remain competitive and successful, brands must focus on their brand culture, guiding employees to become brand advocates through effective training and efficient service systems. Proactively shape consumer experiences, both in person and digitally, while consistently delivering on brand promises. Compete globally while keeping local priorities in mind. Prioritize employee experiences for long-term success and customer satisfaction, making onboarding and offboarding a memorable experience. Develop strategies and documented processes to effectively serve both employees and end-users.

However, the most important aspect is the implementation phase. Without proper implementation, all these efforts may go waste. Therefore, it is necessary to create a monitoring policy to ensure that all the initiatives are implemented and strictly followed.

What challenges have you experienced in your work and are you addressing them?

Leading PresJs face challenges such as CEOs’ limited understanding of the brand experience, tight client budgets, resistance to change, and changing market dynamics. We tackle these obstacles with tailored solutions, effective communication, talent development and market readiness. Despite the obstacles, we see a great opportunity to enhance the brand experience and drive business growth in Africa.

What advice do you have for young women struggling to take hold of their careers?

You can take control of your career journey by researching top companies for experiences and mentorship. Adopt a mission-driven mindset, define your career mission, and stay committed. Consider impactful startup opportunities and prioritize continuous learning. Stay updated on industry trends and technology. There will be challenges along the way; Believe in yourself, be confident and be ready to take risks. When women win, it gives other women more chances to believe in themselves and win.

What is your philosophy of life?

My life philosophy is “Life is business.” It has guided my actions since I was a teenager. Just like in business, investing in resources pays off. I apply this in life by investing in personal development. Becoming the best version of myself is my most valuable asset.

Source: guardian.ng