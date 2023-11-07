Women artists who were celebrated during their lifetime but forgotten or ignored by history are coming together in a grand exhibition in the center of the Spanish capital.

Advertisement

Challenging the traditionally male-dominated narrative of art history, an important new exhibition is making its mark at Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum.

The exhibition, titled “Maestras” or “Women Masters”, features a compelling collection of nearly 100 paintings, lithographs and sculptures, highlighting the stories of the women artists who created the world from the late 16th to the early 20th century. He gained recognition during the period, but his works were noticed later. Getting lost in darkness.

like the work of artists Artemisia GentileschiAngelica Kauffman, Clara Peters, Rosa Bonheur, Mary Cassatt and Maria Blanchard are prominently featured.

Many of these women were accomplished academics, winners prestigious award, and his artistic creations were in high demand. Some even set up dedicated exhibitions to showcase their masterpieces.

A Feminist Perspective on Art History: Challenging the Theory

Artistic director Guillermo Solana says this exhibition rediscovers enormous talents.

“The first thing this exhibition highlights are the great women of great talent who have been erased rather than forgotten. Because many of them were successful in their time and in the 19th century they were omitted from art history manuals and museums Was,” says Solana.

She says that women master painters covered every subject and every genre.

“One of the highlights of the exhibition is that it shows us that women artists covered all subjects, that they were not restricted to any particular genre, as is sometimes thought, and that they did not just paint flowers and fruits or Used to paint. He cultivated all genres, starting with Artemisia (Gentileschi), who was a great painter of historical, biblical and mythological subjects.”

Historically, women were excluded from art institutions. With few exceptions, they were prevented from entering official art schools and exhibiting at academies. Nor was he allowed to see nude models for life drawing.

But art historians say that it was in 20th century That women were virtually erased from the history of art.

Rocío de la Villa, the exhibition’s curator, says this occurred when Western women achieved universal suffrage and access to education, including university.

“This was when the work of women artists went into storage,” says de la Villa.

He was excluded because he was not considered sufficiently talented or qualified for the official doctrine being expressed at the time.

Rediscovering the influence of women artists on art and culture

However, thanks to advances in feminist art theory and art history, many works by women have been retrieved from museum archives.

Esther Romero Sáez, an art historian and gender studies researcher at the Complutense University of Madrid, points out that until recently, women’s art was mistakenly considered homogeneous.

Like their male counterparts, women artists were influenced by their caste, class, and unique life experiences.

The “Women Masters” exhibition is divided into eight sections, spanning the late 16th to early 20th centuries. Each section explores important aspects of women’s history and how women artists engaged with different ideas and causes.

The first section details 16th-century Italy, showcasing paintings from there Bible, mythological and heroic themes in which women are portrayed as active participants in the narratives. The second section highlights natural motifs and still life paintings, underscoring the extensive botanical knowledge of these artists.

Advertisement

Other sections include portraits of European courts and depictions of women from different cultures during the colonial period.

The curator, de la Villa, notes interesting differences in the way men and women portrayed the female gender, giving the example that male artists often depicted women as sensual and sensual in subjects such as Orientalism, while female artists depicted these subjects in a more abstract manner. Treated with respect and honor.

The “Women Masters” exhibition will be on display in Madrid until February 4, 2024, after which a reduced version will be displayed at the Arp Museum in Remagen, Germany.

Watch the video above to get a look inside the amazing exhibit.

Source