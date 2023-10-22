Women-led startups face hurdles The Express Tribune

Recently, there has been improvement and programs focusing on women-led startups are being launched

Shahram Haq 22 October 2023

Lahore:

Pakistan’s technology-based women entrepreneurs are clearly proving their abilities to successfully run startup businesses in a traditional male-dominated society.

Recent years have been very good in this regard, especially the COVID-19 period, when a lot of startups emerged in Pakistan. Although most of these startups collapsed due to poor business models, the positive side of that boom was that women entrepreneurs made a mark by showing their commitment towards the businesses.

The not so bright side of this development is that no local financial institution, angel investor or non-profit organization (NGO) has taken the initiative to launch women-based full training programs with the facility to access suitable grants for interested women. of. Women entrepreneurs. Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) is the first bank to launch such a program in 2019.

“The seriousness and exposure of women running startups in the minds of investors is a big hurdle in Pakistan,” said Ziana Shaikh, Founder and CEO of Bechlo.pk.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, she said it is still more difficult for women to secure funding because there is a lot of stigma attached to this gender.

Male founders can secure funding in six months, while a woman needs at least 18 months to prove that she is equally capable of managing a startup business.

“Now, improvements are coming and many programs focusing on women-led startups are being launched, inspiring existing and upcoming women entrepreneurs,” she said.

Shaikh is one of the women who has been trained and later provided a grant from the bank. Since the launch of the program in 2019, more than 1,700 applications have been received from 60 cities through 2022.

Of these, 371 applications were considered for pitching before the screening visit. By 2022, the “Women in Tech” portfolio has raised $16 million, of which $30 million has been awarded as grants.

“Our aim is to focus on global social issues where we can play a role and make a difference,” said Rehan Shaikh, CEO of SCB Pakistan.

He said that social and economic inequality limits the potential of individuals and collectives, hinders development and can create social disharmony. “Our Bank’s flagship entrepreneurship program “Women in Tech” is designed with the aim of increasing women’s participation by providing opportunities and advancing financial inclusion.”

The result of these developments is becoming prominent and female students wishing to enter the startup industry have some role models to follow.

“We are in a much better position now because we now have women role models who have great stories of breaking barriers, driving investments and much more,” said Anusha Fatima, co-founder of Trashit.pk.

This is bringing more and more women into Pakistan’s startup industry and now more founders and workers of this gender can be found, she said.

“Actually, women have always been in the business, but with a very small presence, but now they are coming forward and becoming more visible,” she said.

Published in The Express Tribune on October 22, 2023.

