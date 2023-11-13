Women in Music Awards 2023: Entrepreneur Winner Praveen Bhatia

At the Women in Music Awards 2023, we celebrated the achievements of 13 game-changing executives and artists as the industry came together to honor their work. Music Week has spoken to all the winners to tell their stories.

The winner of this year’s Entrepreneur Award is Praveen Bhatia: CEO, co-founder and co-owner of prestigious legal practice Tan Ward.

A highly notable figure in the field of music law and an experienced intellectual property rights consultant offering commercial expertise to talents in the music sector, Bhatia has built a reputation for excellence in strategy-based work and deal negotiations.

Over his 22-year career (and counting), Praveen Bhatia has represented many high-profile clients – from household names, music executives, recording artists, songwriters and creatives of all types, helping them deal with the complexities of the music industry. Have helped.

Bhatia, who started her legal career as a paralegal in a leading firm in the city, soon realized that more corporate and traditionally structured firms did not suit her ambition, desire for independence and fair work culture. So, she set out on a quest to find small, specialist practices that would facilitate her professional growth and give her more control over how she served her clients. Inspired by her experiences, and with a strong passion to create a better path for lawyers, especially women, Bhatia co-founded Tan Ward in 2019 – a company with autonomy, flexibility and work-life balance at its core. Is.

Here we join Praveen Bhatia to reflect on his incredible career so far…

How does it feel to win the Entrepreneur of the Year award?

“As a lawyer it’s surprising, because we’re mostly back office people. But I’m really excited and honored and it’s great to have this recognition and recognition. It forced me to stop for a moment, stop and think, ‘Oh yes, I did that.’ And that’s actually quite nice.”

What was your entry point into the music industry?

“I took a science degree. I completed my law qualification. It seemed like everyone else in my tutor group had planned training contracts with companies in the city, so I was a little behind. I applied to several law firms, and I was lucky and was selected by Lovells because my degree was first. Then Sheridans must have liked me being a paralegal at Lovells and they interviewed me and gave me a training contract. Everyone spends their first year in litigation and my opportunity was in human rights litigation, which I was really passionate about and it’s meaningful work. I worked with a partner who represented Chagos islanders who were removed from their main island because the British sold or leased it to the US for a military base. It was an amazing experience, but I knew I wasn’t going to sue. After this, I worked in the music department for six months and I loved it. Howard Jones was and still is the managing partner and we had a very good relationship. “I was offered a permanent position at the end of my training contract.”

This award has made me stop and think, ‘Oh yes, I’ve done that’ – and that’s actually quite nice. Praveen Bhatia, Tan Ward

What challenges have you faced throughout your working life?

“There will be challenges in any lawyer’s career. And there will be different challenges for women lawyers. But I feel very lucky, actually, out of all the industries I could have worked in, I’ve worked in music. Law is very male-dominated and the ideas that were prevalent a few decades ago are still prevalent today. So, I’m very fortunate to work in music: I think it’s an industry that’s been careful about being fair, being open-minded, maybe because of its own issues in the past. I don’t want to belittle other people who may have their own negative experiences, but in general I feel I’m very fortunate to work in an industry that has welcomed me with open arms.

What inspired you to establish Tan Ward?

“The law is a business model that depends on billing hours worked. My sister is a doctor and in medicine you can be on top and work part-time hours. But the structure of the law rewards working hours. Once you have a child you take yourself out of the running to become the highest paid or equity partner. You can be the best lawyer in the world, but if you only work three-quarters of an hour you will never get recognition. I founded Tan Ward because I really love my job, my work and what I do, and I want to be able to practice as a lawyer and do that without the difficulties of a more traditional practice. I want what I like. I wanted to create a safe place to work and I’m really proud that I did that. It all comes from the passion I have for my work and I can even say that I have borrowed some of the healthy practices I have seen in the music industry and tried to bring them into my small business.

There are more female music lawyers now than when I started and the ones that have reached senior levels are really great. Because they had to be. Praveen Bhatia, Tan Ward

Why was it so important for you to create a new kind of work culture?

“Because it’s fair and right and how it should be. There’s no bullshit, no pretension, no leading people on, no ego – well, everyone has a little bit of ego, but we don’t have too much. We work really well as a team, it’s solid and good. We work on a consulting model rather than the traditional equity partnership model, but we tag team, we support each other. this is very funny.”

What was the biggest challenge in setting up your own company and how did you overcome it?

“I spent many hours crying in the garden last spring. That’s how I navigated it. But the biggest challenge was getting approval from the Law Society, dealing with all the compliance stuff and getting professional indemnity insurance.

What legal advice would you give to artists who are just starting out?

“Challenges don’t have to be negative, but sometimes a young music artist is so desperate for an opportunity that, even before a lawyer comes on board, they’ve made up their mind to sign a bad deal. As a lawyer, you explain that it doesn’t feel, smell or look right and they say ‘I’ve heard that’ and sign it anyway. You don’t want to abandon a person, but sometimes you have to step away. My general advice would be to take the time to listen, understand and know your business. You don’t need to know exactly why something works, you can leave that to expert advisors like your lawyer or your accountant, but you should take the time to understand how the business works.

How has legal representation in music changed during your time working in this field?

“I have seen a change in the gender balance. There are more female music lawyers now than when I started and those who have reached senior levels are doing really well, both in-house and in private practice. Because they had to be. Time is changing. The world is a better place for us today than it was a decade ago. I sincerely hope that women who are my age or a little younger will know that there is still time for them to establish their identity.

Looking back over your career, what has been your proudest achievement?

“It sounds really cheesy, but it happens every time I make someone happy with a deal they really like. He could be a senior executive, a household name, or someone just starting out. I always try to make sure you understand what you’re signing up for, so everyone goes into it with their eyes open. The music industry has evolved a lot since I started, back when CDs were still a thing. I saw the move physically. I have seen recession and many business challenges in music. But it’s still an interesting, exciting and wonderfully creative industry. And, obviously, I’m proud of Tan Ward. It’s been blood, sweat and tears, but I’m proud of what we’ve done.

