Women given top priority under PM Mudra Yojana: Union Minister

Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu:

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said first priority is given to women entrepreneurs under the Centre’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana scheme which provides financial assistance to the beneficiaries.

While distributing acceptance letters to the beneficiaries under the Samriddhi program from PM Swanidhi, he said that this program provides loans to street vendors in Rameshwaram, the officials of the municipalities should identify the not covered street vendors and provide them the benefits of this scheme. Need help in lifting.

Swanidhi Se Samriddhi is an additional component of the PM Swanidhi scheme that facilitates access to eight Central Government schemes to eligible PM Swanidhi beneficiaries and their family members for their overall development and socio-economic upliftment.

Recalling the launch of the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity, Ms Sitharaman said that through the JAM trinity, a beneficiary was provided with an Aadhaar card, after which he could open a bank account and, directly, the Center Can get financial assistance from. Transferred to the beneficiary’s accounts, thereby avoiding ‘middlemen’.

The Union Minister referred to the remarks of former Prime Minister and late Rajiv Gandhi that if the Center gives Rs 100 to a beneficiary, he gets only Rs 15 and the remaining Rs 85 goes to ‘middlemen and others’.

“He (Rajiv Gandhi) himself has mentioned this and after assuming office in 2014, to ensure that the beneficiary gets the financial assistance given directly by the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised us to use technology So that the beneficiary is able to directly know how much amount he has received, thereby avoiding middlemen,” she said.

“Opening of bank accounts to serve the beneficiary was carried out like a mass movement to achieve complete coverage of the scheme across the country,” he said.

On the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana scheme, Ms Sitharaman said it was introduced specifically to empower women entrepreneurs by providing loans through banks.

“An important aspect of the scheme is that women who are running small businesses or interested in starting a business can approach the bank and start their venture by getting a loan from the PM Mudra Yojana scheme. Through this, if 100 people were beneficiaries, 60 of them would be women. Women were given top priority under the PM Mudra Yojana,” he informed.

PMMY was launched on 8 April 2015 to provide loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-agricultural small/micro enterprises.

He said that with the aim of helping the street vendors, the Central Government launched the PMSVA Fund Scheme through banks to get loans.

Pointing to the remarks of Department of Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, Sitharaman said that if a bank gives a loan of up to Rs 10,000 to a beneficiary and if he pays it back on time, the loan amount increases to Rs 20,000. and if he pays back the loan amount increases to Rs 20,000. With time it is increased to Rs 50,000.

He said, “The beneficiary is provided with a QR code and through the scheme he will also be able to receive commission. The scheme has become popular across the country.”

Noting that the Finance Ministry is reviewing the progress of the scheme, Sitharaman said the reason for launching it in Rameshwaram was that Ramanathapuram district along with Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu have been identified as ‘aspirational districts’ so that they can achieve developmental goals. Can achieve status.

He said, “I was told that in tourism-dependent Rameshwaram, more than 2,200 street vendors have been identified to benefit under the scheme, while in this district alone, more than 5,000 people have been identified under the scheme “

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister offered prayers at the famous Ramanathaswamy temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples.

Later, Ms Sitharaman participated in a similar program at the Government Medical College in Virudhunagar district.

After handing over the sanction letters to the beneficiaries under the PM Swanidhi Scheme, he appealed to the media, public and local government officials to ensure that every street vendor in the district avails the benefits of the scheme.

Speaking on the topic ‘Eligibility vs Empowerment’, he said, “Through eligibility, a beneficiary comes to know about the scheme and he goes to the bank and looks for the benefits he is entitled to get from the scheme Whereas through empowerment, you empower them to give them these benefits so that they gradually move forward and become job creators.”

He said, “We have distributed loans to 7,982 beneficiaries under the PM Swanidhi scheme. People living in Virudhunagar, media and officials should identify the eligible street vendors, tell them about the scheme and encourage them to avail the benefits of the scheme. Should be encouraged.” Said.

The Finance Minister said Virudhunagar, along with Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, was selected in the 116 aspirational districts initiative by the Center to help it move forward in all sectors. “I have come here two or three times and discussed with the respective district collectors (both Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram) the areas that need improvement in these two districts,” she said.

Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Bank, organizer of both the events, said that bank loans were handed over to 6,679 people in Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts by the Finance Minister on the occasion.

Indian Overseas Bank is the convener of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) and is also the lead bank of Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts. The event reflects the commitment of various banks towards the success of the PM Swanidhi initiative, a press release from the bank said.

Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Vivek Joshi, MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank and Chairman of SLBC, Ajay Kumar Srivastava were also present on the occasion.

