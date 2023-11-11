date: 16-17 November 2023

Time: 10:00 – 18:00 (GMT+3)

Where: Virtual

What: Launched in 2021, the Women Entrepreneurship Expo 2023 is a unique partnership platform to promote women entrepreneurship ecosystem building in Europe and Central Asia. For the third consecutive time, Expo 2023 will provide women entrepreneurs, investors and private sector representatives an interactive space for networking and collaboration, peer learning, idea generation, capacity building and business development.

The two-day event will be held online and will include an exhibition space to showcase products and services, panels, B2B and B2C networking, masterclasses, exchange of ideas, inspirational examples and success stories of women entrepreneurs and businesses. It will feature renowned experts to discuss digital marketing, financing, e-commerce and crowdfunding, gender responsive procurement, green economy or agri-business/tourism and pitching. During Expo 2023, participants can also participate in powerful workshops featuring successful women entrepreneurs, thought leaders and industry experts. Topics of the workshops include:

Access to capital for women entrepreneurs

New forms of access to finance

Importance of Self-Branding for Entrepreneurs

Five Strategies to Accelerate Your Business Through Self-Branding

Role of AI in Entrepreneurship

How to Increase Engagement and Influence Through LinkedIn

Fireside Chat: Entrepreneurship in Times of Crisis

Managing People: Simple Explanations of Complex Topics

The event will be held in English as well as translated into languages ​​across Europe and Central Asia.

Members of the media are invited to register.

Who: UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia, in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Yıldız Holding as part of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator supported by Mary Kay Inc.

Media Opportunities:

This will be an online event livestreamed for registered participants. Register here: Interviews can be arranged with some participants upon request.

What should I follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #PartnerAndAccelerate. You can download visuals, captions and other promotional materials from our EXPO social media package.

media Contact:

Source: eca.unwomen.org