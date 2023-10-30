Women entrepreneurship booming in India’s startup landscape: Report highlights

News Update

By Akshat 30 October 2023

In India’s thriving startup landscape, women entrepreneurs have transformed their startup journey into successful ventures. According to the Women in India’s Startup Ecosystem Report (WISER), women-led startups in India have grown by 18% in the last five years. In 2017, there were about 6,000 startups in India, 10% of which were led by women. By 2022, the number of startups increased to 80,000 and the proportion of women-led startups increased to 18%. The report also revealed that the number of unicorns in India increased from 13 in 2017 to 105 in 2022 and the percentage of women-led unicorn startups increased from 8% to 17%.

The WISER report included insights from over 200 startups, including well-known names like Urban Company, Meesho and Zomato. In terms of funding, the report revealed that venture capital investments in Indian startups totaled $5.9 billion in 2017, of which 11% went to women-led startups. By 2022, venture capital funding had increased to $21.9 billion, and the share of funding allocated to women-led startups had increased to 20%.

Exciting news! Now we are also on WhatsApp channel. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest in the startup ecosystem! Click here!

The report notes that the growth of women in leadership roles within startups has outstripped that of traditional corporate firms. In startups, 32% of managerial positions are held by women, while in corporate organizations it is 21%. The gap widens at the CXO level, with only 5% of corporate leadership positions held by women compared to 18% in startups. Additionally, startups founded by women have 2.5 times more women in senior roles than startups founded by men. However, there is still work to be done, as the report notes that after 10 years into their careers, 8 out of 10 men in startups hold director level or higher positions, while only 5 out of 10 women hold leadership positions. Are able to achieve the same level of ,

Follow the Startup Story

Source: startupstorymedia.com