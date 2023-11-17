Women Entrepreneurship Accelerator Launched by Mary Kay

Published 19 minutes ago

On September 21, 2023, in conjunction with the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Women Entrepreneurship Accelerator (WEA) organized a high-level event titled “Inclusive Capital: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs Globally”, bringing together leaders to Brought together to shed light on. Important issue for women entrepreneurs.

The event was organized in collaboration with WEA-partnering United Nations agencies; UN Women, International Telecommunication Union, International Trade Centre, United Nations Global Compact, International Labor Organization, United Nations Development Programme; Mary Kay, Yildiz Holding, and the Women 20 (G20/W20) countries’ Women Entrepreneurs Act Initiative (WE Act).

In 2022, companies founded solely by women accounted for only 2.1% of the total capital invested in venture-backed startups in the US. Globally, women entrepreneurs face a funding gap of US$1.7 trillion, limiting their ability to add an estimated US$5-6 trillion of economic value to the economy.

The event brought together all stakeholders within the women entrepreneurship ecosystem to discuss the challenges women face in accessing finance, emphasize the importance of inclusive investing and better serve women businesses through applying a gender-inclusive lens in their decisions. Provided an opportunity to generate institutional and corporate commitments to deliver. Make.

World Bank (WE-FI), OECD, ITU, UNDP, UNGC, G20/W20, Women’s Business Organization, BPW (Business and Professional Women) and FCEM (Femmes Chefs d’Entreprises Mondiales), key stakeholders of Global Invest Her, Women Come together to explore innovative avenues of collaboration to take entrepreneurship to new horizons.

Moderated by Virginia Littlejohn, Global Coordinator of the Women Entrepreneurs Act Initiative (WE ACT) of Women20 (G20/W20) countries, the event also welcomes youth activist Fatiha Ayat and Nina Tandon, Founder and CEO of Epibone, as guest speakers. As the keynote speaker.

In a spectacular display of global solidarity and empowerment, the WEA event brought together 570 on-site attendees and hundreds of people from around the world virtually.

This important event was followed by an invitational dinner in the UN Delegates Dining Room, supported by the 1919 Investment Counsel, where WEA was introduced to investors.

