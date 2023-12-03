Women Entrepreneurs: Thinking Clear in a VUCA World – CEOWORLD Magazine

What are women entrepreneurs?

On a preliminary note, the classification of ‘women entrepreneurs’ was coined by J. It can be easily explained with reference to Schumpeter, “Women who actively innovate in starting or owning businesses are called women entrepreneurs.” Technically, a woman entrepreneur is defined as an enterprise owned and controlled by a woman, in which she holds a minimum 51% financial interest of the capital and which employs at least 51% women. At the same time, women entrepreneurship refers to a business or organization started by a woman or a group of women.

The term “women entrepreneurs” serves to divide the women forces who pursue diverse business activities like production, craftsmanship, development, service etc. Overall, women constitute slightly less than 50 percent of the world’s population of approximately 3.55 billion. , Empowered women represent almost half of the world’s workforce, not to mention half of the world’s workforce. Ms. CEO do you belong to this category?

Moreover, such women entrepreneurs have shown their courage not only in operating their enterprises but also in operating and promoting their businesses on a full scale. Arguably, present day women venture builders are more inventive, visionary, innovative and optimistic to face VUCA situations at every stage. However, COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on women across the world. In India, where there is a wide gender gap in almost all social indicators, women are even more vulnerable. There are approximately 16 million women-owned businesses in South Asian countries, accounting for less than 20 percent of all enterprises, the majority of which are largely single-person operations, making survival critical. How about your surroundings?

Countless women entrepreneurs claimed that the pandemic was having a devastating impact on their enterprises, even forcing them to close their businesses. But, against all odds, empowered women entrepreneurs responded quickly and emerged as survivors and achievers. Resiliently challenging the consequences of the Corona crisis, the role of women entrepreneurs as business leaders has significantly increased on the world map. These women entrepreneurs cum CEOs have demonstrated tenacity and abundant perseverance in shaping the world around them, enriched by their experiences during their journey of adopting VUCA.

our curiosity

There is a strong belief that entrepreneurs need to continually explore new business models as they grow and achieve leadership roles. These new age women entrepreneurs should continue to find solutions to the dynamic problems faced by women entrepreneurs. With the advent of technology driven and technology intensive world, digital revolution has started. Technology greatly impacts business endeavors. Irrespective of the nature and volume of enterprise, technology helps in generating wealth and satisfying the wants and demands of consumers with its tangible and intangible benefits. Most businesses have taken birth by taking advantage of technology and the digital space, and so have these women entrepreneurs.

Women-led commercial organizations have now become a rapidly expanding economy across the globe. With increasing awareness about their important and indispensable contribution to the business world, the untapped entrepreneurial potential of women has started to emerge and develop. With added potential and ability to grow, these new age women are destined to bring about the change they see and want to add to making this world a better place to live. But this raises many unanswered questions.

what needs to be looked for

There is no definite answer to the questions raised. In fact, they give rise to some more unanswered questions.

What do these women entrepreneurs see as careers? What exciting opportunities do these women entrepreneurs envision for their industry, as seen in the post-COVID-19 situation? What kind of challenges do they experience in their industry? How do they want to address them (without revealing the business)? When do they see the right opportunity to capture McKenna’s gold? What business models do they admire and what lessons can they learn from the competition? What advice does she have for other female entrepreneurs? How much impact do they want to see on the world through their entrepreneurial approach?

take away

Women entrepreneurs have also started envisioning exciting opportunities for their industry in the post-COVID-19 situation. For them, the challenges of setting up an enterprise and adjusting to the global impact on the business environment and industry go beyond the home. Born with the native gift of being emotionally powerful and resilient, they have inherent powers of adaptability ready to capitalize on. These new age entrepreneurs can be seen as symbols of change, who are constantly engaged in not only solving a problem but also creating wealth, employment generation and economic growth.

For most of them, where there is passion there is vocation. For example, entrepreneurs in the travel industry not only had a passion for traveling, but they also helped create attractions to tell their story to visitors and create an economic process. Some of them, especially after COVID-19, created a support system and pathways to bring back the livelihoods of disadvantaged women entrepreneurs. These women entrepreneurs also helped inspire and skill other women to stand up again and think about sustainable dignified livelihoods. This was made possible by retraining and upgrading on a continuous basis. The mantra for him was “work hard, be persistent, have backups ready and be vocal about your opportunities and strengths”.

In short, women are an integral part of entrepreneurship and will lead constructive change in the near future. By their ingenuity they have been able to accomplish inventiveness, uniqueness, abundant profitability and industrial growth. Such successful women are becoming the benchmark for many talented women globally to follow the same path to success and glory in the economic world. Are you one of them?

Source: ceoworld.biz